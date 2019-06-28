Endgame re-release bonus footage includes touching tribute, fiery deleted scene, more

This weekend, Marvel Studios and Disney are re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in theaters for one final push, perhaps hoping that may give the film the boost it needs to overtake 2009's Avatar ($2.78 billion) as the highest-grossing film in history. To entice audiences to again buy tickets to the three-hour comic book flick, the new "cut" of the movie contains three chunks of bonus content (about six minutes in all) that debut right after the credits roll.

We'll discuss a few of the specifics after the spoiler warning below, but in the meantime, get a load of the exclusive poster Marvel is throwing in for some lucky fans, just to sweeten the deal:

**SPOILER WARNING! The following contains certain spoilers!**

A final farewell to Stan Lee:

Stan Lee's central placement in the Marvel Studios logo intro for Captain Marvel wasn't the MCU's only goodbye to the legendary creator. Lee, who passed away last November, gets his very own touching tribute montage in the bonus footage, where he voices his gratitude and astonishment at how big his characters have become over the last 10 years.

All of Lee's testimonials and behind-the-scenes clips come from the sets of the various Marvel films in which he cameoed prior to his death. Some instances show him schmoozing with director Peyton Reed, hugging Brie Larson (Carol Danvers), and joking around with Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa).

The end card reads "Stan, we love you 3000." We're not crying, you're crying!

Professor Hulk saves the day:

The one deleted scene, introduced by co-director Anthony Russo and containing unfinished special effects, involves a heroic moment for Mark Ruffalo's Professor Hulk. The sequence involves a burning building in which there are trapped civilians. Firefighters on the ground begin calling in a rescue chopper when Hulk (a half-finished rendering of the character) jumps into action and saves the innocent people.

Back on the ground, he gets a phone call, and after hearing what the person on the other end has to say, he responds with "Steve who?" Clearly, this was meant to be sandwiched between Tony passing on the Time Heist and the moment in the diner where Cap (Chris Evans), Nat (Scarlett Johansson), and Scott (Rudd) ask for Bruce's help in cracking the code of time travel. In addition, the deleted moment was also meant to establish this new and improved version of Banner as a cocky celebrity.

Meeting Mysterio:

A wry title card of "And one more thing ..." introduces the opening scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home (out Tuesday). We open in Ixtenco, Mexico, where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) drive up to the wreckage of a destroyed village. Maria says that it's not their responsibility to investigate natural disasters, but Fury counters that the townsfolk have been claiming "the cyclone had a face." Suddenly, a rock monster erupts out of the ground as Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) flies out of the sky and tells the duo that they "don't want any part of this."

If you want a part of all this bonus footage, Avengers: Endgame is now back in theaters.