Avengers: Endgame snapping its way to a theatrical rerelease with brand-new footage

Before Avengers: Endgame has even finished its initial theatrical run, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige supposedly spilled the beans that the blockbuster MCU film will be rereleased next weekend with never-before-seen footage, including a post-credits scene.

"We are doing that," Feige reportedly told ComicBook.com during a press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home in London. "I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend."

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie," he added during a chat with ScreenRant. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

Like we mentioned, Endgame is still playing in theaters around the world and is closing in on Avatar's record for the highest-grossing film of all time. James Cameron set a high bar in 2009 with his science-fiction adventure raking in $2.78 billion globally.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Right now, the fourth Avengers movie, which has finally been slowing down at the box office after an astounding run, sits at $2.74 billion. Even if it doesn't break the record, the film (directed by the Russo Brothers) still hit several other milestones, including crossing the $1 billion mark in record time during its opening weekend in April. There's also the dude who's watched the three-hour movie 116 times and counting.

"Even if we don't pass Avatar, there's no way I wanna have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie, so I refuse to kind of consider it," co-director Anthony Russo told MTV on the red carpet of the channel's annual TV and movie awards Sunday night. Through a non-denial answer, he also sort of hinted at future stories for Chris Evans as Captain America.

Before that new footage arrives, you can tide yourself over with John Stratman's latest 16-bit recreation — one that depicts Endgame's epic final battle against Thanos. And yes, the video includes such highlights as Cap wielding Mjolnir and the moment where the people brought back by Hulk's Infinity Stone snap appear through Doctor Strange and Wong's Sling Ring portals.

Check out the awesomeness below:

Video of Avengers Endgame Final Battle - 16 Bit Scenes

"When talking about which scenes to do for movies in the past, a lot of times I'd rule a lot of them out because of the number of characters involved," Stratman tells SYFY WIRE. "The decision to do this one was a combination of a lot of improvements in the process on my end, and how emotional and feel-good the original scene was. The original scene was so good, I figured out how to make it work."

Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last installment in the MCU's Phase 3, swings into theaters everywhere July 2.