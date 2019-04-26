In search of Thor's ultimate nemesis, Avengers: Endgame's second biggest villain

**Spoiler Alert: This story has spoilers for Avengers: Endgame**

Thanos has long been positioned as the ultimate big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fair enough — the guy spent years chasing after magical jewels so he could vaporize half of all living creatures in the universe. But even after he finally snapped half of all organic existence out of existence, evil still lingered. New villains rose up, new rivalries were forged, new battles were waged.

Avengers: Endgame begins in earnest five years after the genocidal snap that ends Avengers: Infinity War, and finds Earth's Mightiest Heroes in various states of mourning. Some are continuing on with the business of protecting the remaining citizenry; others retreat into much smaller worlds. Thor, who is now the funniest Avenger (we'll leave the debate on Strongest Avenger unsettled), is dealing with his failure to behead Thanos in the same way many of us mortals deal with depression.

He's become a shut-in, playing video games with his best friend (Korg survived!), and consuming a lot of beer and pizza. It's a pretty sad existence, made all the sadder by the emergence of his new rival: A gamer who goes by the tag No0bMaster69. This mysterious gamer is a prolific smack-talker who rattles Korg during their games on Xbox Live, so much so that Thor has to repeatedly step in to tell him to shut up.

Because Thor gets distracted with other pressing matters later in the movie, we at SYFY WIRE have decided to step in and try to find this No0bMaster69, to do our part to help the Avengers.

The unofficial but very helpful site Xboxgamertag.com finds a few potential matches. And lo and behold, right out of the gate, we find a NO0bmaster69. They've hardly played at all, but their avatar is a goofy looking photo of Thor. Wow.

Could this be Thor and Korg's enemy? They've only played Elite Sniper V2, but maybe they join in to watch other games? Or is this a fan who created the profile after seeing Endgame this week? It's impossible to know right now.

Let's presume it is a fan who made it after seeing the movie, for the sake of further exploration. Are there other potential candidates?

The site also identifies one match for N00bmaster69. There's no personal information listed on the site, but it seems whoever it is likes to dabble in many major releases. They've played a lot of sports game, mainly from the FIFA soccer franchise, but haven't gotten very far in them, at least not since the 2016 FIFA game. On the other hand, this N00bmaster69 is pretty thorough in some first-person shooters and Grand Theft Auto games.

N00bmaster69 especially loves the Fallout franchise. Their most-completed game is Fallout 76, while they've also made it quite far in Fallout 4. The Call of Duty franchise has taken up a fair amount of their time as well. Third-person games also earn their share of gameplay hours, including games in the Assassin's Creed world.

Of note: N00bMaster69 has played LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, though it's unclear if the movie's N00bMaster69 knew he was playing one of the Avengers.

Because we never actually see the gamer's name on screen, there exists the possibility that it's not spelled as one would expect. In the interest of thoroughness, we looked for derivations, but came up empty on "noobmaster69," "noobmaster_69," "noob_master69," "n00b_master_69," "n00b_master69," or ""n00bmaster_69." There was, however, a N0obmaster69, but they've only ever played Red Dead Redemption 2, and didn't make any progress, so we can probably rule them out.

There also exists the possibility that Korg and Thor were being tortured via a Twitch commenter. We don't know if they were streaming, but we also don't know that they weren't streaming. There is a Noobmaster69 on Twitch, but the account seems pretty inactive. On the other hand, there is a somewhat active N0obmaster, and it's technically feasible that Thor, when talking to his enemy, just threw "69" at the end to razz them.

We haven't confirmed the real gamer torturing Thor and Korg yet, but we'll be searching until we're snapped out of existence.