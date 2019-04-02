Avengers: Endgame tops The Force Awakens' Fandango presale record in just 6 hours

Despite the crashing of movie theater websites after tickets went on sale earlier today, Avengers: Endgame has already broken its first box office record.

According to a release from Fandango, the Infinity War sequel crushed the first day presale record on the ticket vending site in just six hours. Tickets first went on sale this morning at 8am EST. For context, the previous record-holder was another Disney property, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which needed 24 hours to do the same exact thing.

That's insane, but a concrete testament to how Kevin Feige's master plan (which may have seemed crazy at one point a decade ago) has paid off enormous dividends. No other shared comic book cinematic universe or genre franchise out there (except maybe Star Wars) has the same Infinity Stone-esque power to compel thousands of people to do what they did today. It's remarkable.

“We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close," said Fandango's Managing Editor, Erik Davis, in an official statement.

The seventh Star Wars movie shouldn't feel too badly about being knocked down to second place. After all, the Top 5 spots of Fandango's first day presellers are all securely monopolized by Disney-produced features. After Endgame and Force Awakens, you've got The Last Jedi, Rogue One, and Infinity War.

In a poll taken at the end of last year, over 1,000 Marvel fans said that Endgame was their highest-anticipated movie of 2019. The three main factors that drove folks to reserve seats in historic numbers are: the cliffhanger at the end of the last Avengers film, admiration for Marvel Studios' shared universe storytelling, and curiosity over how Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) factors into the final assault on Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Avengers: Endgame opens in apparently-packed theaters everywhere April 26.

