Latest Stories

Raven Hero
Tag: TV
Exclusive: Raven Roth suffers amnesia in DC INK's new Teen Titans: Raven
Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Why did Avengers: Endgame have no post-credits scene? Its directors have the answer
1980s ZX Spectrum game console
Tag: Games
A streaming service for retro games? Crowdfunded platform wants to be your guilt-free ROM provider
Star Wars Battlefront II
Tag: Fangrrls
The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending May 5
Avengers: Endgame group shot
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame crushes more records and becomes the most-tweeted movie ever

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
May 2, 2019

Mere days after Game of Thrones set the record for the most tweeted-about episode of television ever for the Battle of Winterfell-spanning “The Long Night,” Avengers: Endgame crashed through the previous numbers to show those dragons what happens when the superheroes come out to play. “The Long Night” scored 7.8 million tweets; Avengers: Endgame, now the most-tweeted about movie of all time, had more than 50 million. Sorry, Jon Snow.

According to a release from the social media service, half of those 50 million tweets came in just the past week — 25 million tweets since the film’s launch, with Thanos, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Loki, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Groot, and Nebula being the most popular characters (in order) to hashtag alongside the superhero love.

That’s the main Avengers, their main villain, and a slew of other side heroes/villains/antiheroes. That wide mix of characters helped keep the film unspoiled, even for those analyzing the data — it’s not like one unexpected character jumped way, way ahead.

The U.S. led the charge tweeting about the Marvel film, with Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, the U.K., Mexico, Indonesia, and France close behind in honoring the end of an MCU era. That international spread has already helped Endgame, which made an incredible $1 billion over its first weekend in global release.

With plenty of speculation already rampant for the next phase of Marvel movies, it’ll still be a while before there’s a moviegoing event that could reach this online fever pitch. It may take another 20-plus movies to stir up the emotions and meme machines out there cranking out viral tweets, but when they do, it’s a good bet that a superhero will somehow be involved.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: twitter
Tag: Marvel
Tag: MCU

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: