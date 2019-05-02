Avengers: Endgame crushes more records and becomes the most-tweeted movie ever

Mere days after Game of Thrones set the record for the most tweeted-about episode of television ever for the Battle of Winterfell-spanning “The Long Night,” Avengers: Endgame crashed through the previous numbers to show those dragons what happens when the superheroes come out to play. “The Long Night” scored 7.8 million tweets; Avengers: Endgame, now the most-tweeted about movie of all time, had more than 50 million. Sorry, Jon Snow.

According to a release from the social media service, half of those 50 million tweets came in just the past week — 25 million tweets since the film’s launch, with Thanos, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Loki, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Groot, and Nebula being the most popular characters (in order) to hashtag alongside the superhero love.

That’s the main Avengers, their main villain, and a slew of other side heroes/villains/antiheroes. That wide mix of characters helped keep the film unspoiled, even for those analyzing the data — it’s not like one unexpected character jumped way, way ahead.

The U.S. led the charge tweeting about the Marvel film, with Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, the U.K., Mexico, Indonesia, and France close behind in honoring the end of an MCU era. That international spread has already helped Endgame, which made an incredible $1 billion over its first weekend in global release.

With plenty of speculation already rampant for the next phase of Marvel movies, it’ll still be a while before there’s a moviegoing event that could reach this online fever pitch. It may take another 20-plus movies to stir up the emotions and meme machines out there cranking out viral tweets, but when they do, it’s a good bet that a superhero will somehow be involved.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.