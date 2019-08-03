Kevin Feige reveals that ‘America's ass’ was almost kicked from Avengers: Endgame

Marvel fans from across the internet gathered together (virtually speaking) for a viewing party to celebrate the cinematic juggernaut that is Avengers: Endgame.

The Vudu Viewing Party, hosted by the VOD platform Vudu, invited fans to start streaming the film Friday night, just days after its official home video release, while executive producer Trinh Tran and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige fielded questions on Twitter via the #VuduViewingParty hashtag. While they both took time to reflect back on their most cherished moments from the first 21 MCU films, they each had plenty to say about the process of bringing Endgame to the screen.

Perhaps the biggest reveal was the line uttered by Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), referring to Captain America's (Chris Evans) posterior as "America's ass," almost didn't make the cut.

"Ant-Man's line was not in [the film] for quite a while," Feige began, explaining that they decided to put it back in to see how it would play with test audiences. "It killed. It killed instantly. Every time, without question."

With the line in the film, they went back and added a reprise of the line after Captain America had to do battle with his younger self. While it proved to be one of the most-quoted lines from the film (for good reason), it was decided that the line showed a crucial moment of the character's growth over his time in the MCU.

"Let's be honest, we questioned, 'Is it in the character of Steve Rogers to make a comment on his own ass?'" Feige continued. "And the thought was, 'Yes it works, and the audience likes it,' but also, we were building a version of Steve who was growing, who was loosening up. It was part of a character shift to get to the decision he makes at the end of the movie to stay with Peggy, and get some of that life Tony was always telling him to get."

Of course, there were questions about how much of life in the universe did Thanos' snap really take out. Now, Feige has previously gone on record stating that half of all life, including the animals and plants, were turned into dust. But he elaborated on how they were going to convey that level of destruction with a shot of Central Park five years after the snap.

The shot wasn't used in the film, and was instead replaced by a crumbling Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. While that definitely revealed a real sense of hopelessness, seeing a 'blipped' Central Park would've been pretty memorable.

The now-infamous 'time heist' was also addressed, with Feige explaining how there was, at one point, going to be a mishap with The Avengers entering the Quantum Realm. While that would've shifted most of the principal characters to other points and times in the MCU, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson) were always going to end up on Vormir.

Near the end, Feige even got a little personal when he talked about how often he second-guesses his decisions, and how him doubting those decisions plays a big part in guiding the overall MCU.

All in all, Avengers: Endgame has made quite the impact in the few short months since its debut. It broke countless box office records and even overtook James Cameron's Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While it was a massive undertaking with countless people working to bring it all together, it might not have been the same without hearing those fateful words: "That's America's Ass."

(via Marvel)