Avengers: Endgame, where have all the barbers gone?

The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped this morning and we have a lot of questions.
Questions that start with: Hawkeye, why?
Last time, we ended up mourning Cap’s beard. This time… I’m mourning what is clearly a complete decimation of the barber and hair care industry. I know that they are all very busy and important, but...
The Avengers… their follicles need help, y’all. Won’t someone think of their HAIR?
Hawkeye
(To be honest, I’m OK with the fluff. More fluff.)
But really, Clint is clearly cutting his own hair, right? And he does not have the smooth skin of a wee babe for this emo-band-circa-2002 lewk. Maybe if he would go all in, dye it black, and throw on some waterproof eyeliner we can talk. Right now, he’s not even halfway there and we can’t stan a man who won’t commit.
Cap
Natasha
What is happening here with this braid? Did she got to a sleepover and lose a game of Truth or Dare? If she needs a prom look, I’m happy to volunteer to get that French braid sorted. (JAY-KAY, I can’t do a French braid, let’s be real.)
Follow up: Did Natasha want to cover her roots and so dyed her hair back to red, but didn’t have enough dye left to do the whole head so there are these weird, random streaks of bleach blond? I AM CONFUSE.
Tony Stark
He looks fine, like Tony Stark, but … gimme Beatles hair Robert Downey, Jr.
Carol and Thor
Of course these two would be fine. Thor can rock a hatchet job of a cut, as evidenced in Ragnarok and Carol is the goddess of my heart who can look good even while literally throwing nuclear warheads around midflight. I have full trust that even without access to a salon or a barbershop, they can keep their locks full of love, smooth, and styled to perfection.
And, Thor never shaved his beard. Like some traitors I can think of. Ahem.
Rhodey, Scott, Bruce, Rocket, and Nebula