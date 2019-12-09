Houston, we have a new trailer and January premiere date for HBO space comedy 'Avenue 5'

Latest Stories

Credit: HBO
Contributed by
Josh Weiss
Dec 9, 2019

The vast ocean of space is just as tempestuous as the watery seas on Earth in the official trailer for HBO's upcoming sci-fi comedy series, Avenue 5. Offering up new footage that builds on the teaser we got a few weeks back, the fresh trailer promises all kinds of hilarious hijinks as the titular cruise ship makes its way throughout the cosmos.

Hugh Laurie (House) leads the ensemble cast as Captain Ryan Clark, the beleaguered leader of the space-faring ship, who has to steer the vessel in the right direction and put up with whining passengers. Factoring heavily into the new trailer Josh Gad (Frozen II), plays Herman Judd, the oblivious billionaire owner of the Avenue 5, who is quick to shift blame away from himself when something goes wrong.

And boy, do things go wrong in a big way. It gets so bad, that the characters have to ask NASA for help.

Take a look at the out-of-this-world hilarity below:

While we knew that the show — created by Veep's Armando Iannucci — was premiering on HBO next month, the premium cable network has now provided us with a firm premiere date of Sunday, January 19.

"It's basically about people who have nothing in common apart from being in space, and they’re trying to work out how to get on with each other," Iannucci reportedly said about the project back in February.

Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, and Ethan Phillips co-star.

