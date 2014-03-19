Awesome art series reveals 9 iconic geek vehicles as towering Transformers

Traditional Autobots and Decepticons may morph into some mighty sweet machines, but there's a whole fleet of cool vehicles out there, yanked from the realms of sci-fi movies and TV, that would make killer rampaging robots. Here's an ingenious art series from Canadian illustrator Darren Rawlings called "If They Could Transform," utilizing the four-wheeled wonders from Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Scooby-Doo, Speed Racer, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard and more.

Here's what Rawlings had to say about these metallic musings:

"My next little series that I've decided to do for fun...taking iconic vehicles from old shows and creating a robot form for them. (It's a good excuse to draw robots while practicing drawing vehicles! This first one, from Dukes of Hazzard, was one of my favourite shows as a kid. I even had an awesome General Lee pedal car...man, I wish I still had that...and could fit in it."

These more passive pop-culture Transformers, woefully ill-equipped in the weapons department, wouldn't stand a chance against the real deal, but they still make a mighty appealing appeal for more candidates ready to reveal themselves. What other great geek rides are ripe for a robo retrofit?

