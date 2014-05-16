Awesome new Batman: TAS action figures will make you feel like a kid again

After seeing this, you might be ready for a Batman: The Animated Series rewatch.

The legendary Bruce Timm and Paul Dini-led series that kicked off the much-loved DC Animated Universe in the early 1990s still endures as not only one of the greatest animated series of all time, but for many fans, the greatest non-comic-book incarnation of Batman. Legions of new young fans were introduced to the Dark Knight by the show (myself included), and for many of those fans, it still doesn't get any better thanÂ Batman: TAS.Â

So, for fans like that, it was great to hear earlier this year that DC Collectibles would be releasing a brand-new line of Bruce Timm-designedÂ Batman: The Animated SeriesÂ action figures. The first wave of announcements kicked off during Toy Fair back in February, when it was revealed that the first two figures in the line would be Batman (of course) and Catwoman. Now we've got looks at two new figures in the first wave, and four figures from the second wave, all of which will be released by the end of 2014.Â

So, who are the new figures? Well, MTV broke the news yesterday that Two-Face and Mr. Freeze will round out wave one of the figures, while Robin, Poison Ivy and the Joker will be part of wave two. Then, today, DC Collectibles announced via its Facebook Page that the next figure in the line will be Man-Bat. Check it out:

Check out full-body looks at all of the new figures in the gallery below. Personally, I'd be happy to have one of those Joker figures on my shelf right now.

