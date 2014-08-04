Awesome slow-motion supercut covers 70-plus years and 113 films

Though we see it a lot in modern-day blockbusters, slow motion has been around for a very long time. Want to catch up on the better part of a century’s worth of it?

This awesome little supercut, created by Leigh Singer, recaps 113 films' worth of slow motion and more than 70 years of cinema history. It runs the gamut from Olympia (1938) to Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), so, yeah — pretty comprehensive.

Considering the popularity in the genre, there are a boatload of sci-fi films represented, along with a fair share of straight-up action and some physical comedies. The creator did an excellent job with the editing, and it's an epic watch. Seriously, you’ll be ready to join up with the 300 or dive into someone’s mind with Inception by the time it wraps up.

Check out the clip below and let us know your favorite scene:

(Via Slate)