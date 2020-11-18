This baby dinosaur was almost grown up from the moment it hatched

Not much was previously known about juvenile dinosaurs. That might be because they weren’t heavy enough to sink into the mud in which their parents ended up being fossilized. Now, a new study on the impeccably preserved skeleton of a baby Plateosaurus studied by paleontologists at the University of Bonn has revealed that it was a mini-adult from the time it hatched, give or take a few tons. They were dead ringers for adults in both anatomical details (like skeletal features) and body proportions from the moment it hatched. That is definitely not the case in humans.

“Fabian,” as the skeleton is now known, is a rare find. Human variations between adults and juveniles are huge. Our bodies have to catch up to our heads as we grow, among many other things. Fabian, believed to have lived 220 million years ago, apparently didn’t have much catching up to do, as the proportions of its body are similar to that of an adult Plateosaurus. Even the morphology of its skull, and that of the plates and sockets of its vertebrae, are close to that of an adult. The only things that really mark him as a juvenile are the lack of sutures in his vertebrate, which are similar to the sutures in our skulls that only close up with time.

“’Fabian’, represents the first substantially complete juvenile referable to Plateosaurus,” said paleontologist Martin Sander, who led a study recently published in Acta Paleontologica Polonica. “The specimen includes large portions of the cranium and vertebral column and an almost completely represented appendicular skeleton.”

Not all young dinosaurs left the egg just about ready to get a driver’s license. Scientists have even mistaken juvenile specimens of T. Rex for another species recognized as Nanotyrannus before these individuals were determined to be immature T. Rex that hadn’t yet gone from svelte, swift hunters to lumbering terrors on two legs (though they did grow up pretty fast). This infamous carnivore had to survive into adulthood if it was going to take down some of the biggest meals of all time, which is why getting around quickly was an asset to the species in both catching prey and escaping predators before it reached adulthood. Adults had no predators to fear and could just put all their bulk and bite into being fear itself.

Plateosaurus, on the other hand, didn’t need to bulk up as they grew up because they already had the same proportions as an adult. They just gained weight as they grew in size. “Fabian” is around 7.5 feet long and thought to have weighed anywhere from 90 to 130 pounds. If he had ever reached adulthood, he would have been anywhere from 16 to 33 feet and weighed in at some 4 tons, which is about 10 times heavier. There was little variation between juveniles and adults. Juvenile hands and necks were only slightly longer, and the arm bones shorter. It wasn’t just Plateosaurus juveniles that barely needed to grow up. Mussasuaurs roamed around on four legs when it was young, then stood on two later.

“The observed morphology suggests that adult morphology was either achieved early in ontogeny of Plateosaurus, or alternatively that developmental plasticity, which has previously been found to result in high variability of adult body size, could potentially also extend to morphological development,” Sander said.

How Plateosaurus was fully developed at such a young age could give paleontologists more insight into how juvenile dinosaurs moved and how they managed to survive adulthood, if they did. It was an ancestor of the sauropod, and while thought to be omnivorous, it would evolve into some of the most gargantuan creatures to ever walk the earth. Being prey animals meant sauropods and their young needed to watch out for predators. Immense size and a heightened sense of smell helped them stay on the lookout, but not as much is known about whether the young ones had similar defenses.

Maybe the answer is still buried in 100-million-year-old mud that turned to stone somewhere.