This is the way: Dictionary.com adds 'Baby Yoda' to its slang section

According to Bob Iger, The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda has a real name, but whenever that moniker is revealed to the world, Disney is gonna have a very hard time getting people to call the adorable character by anything else. That challenge just became even greater, now that Dictionary.com has added the term "Baby Yoda" to its slang section of words.

The website's official definition of the breakout Star Wars character is as follows:

Baby Yoda is the popular name for a character known as the Child in the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. He is a member of the same species as the beloved Star Wars character, Yoda. Baby Yoda's adorable, lovable appearance helped make the character a widespread meme online.

As we speak, the phrase "Baby Yoda" is trending alongside such slang gems as "fo shizzle my nizzle," "Karen," "OK boomer," "sh**lord," and "ligma." Try not to ask about that last one...

Credit: Dictionary.com

This is another pop culture victory for the adorable Baby Yoda, who dominated the internet for weeks as the debut season of The Mandalorian aired its eight episodes between November and December of last year. Fans were so excited to get their hands on the purposefully-delayed merch, that they started crocheting and/or knitting their own versions of "The Child."

Funko's Pop figure for the Force-using toddler is already the company's best pre-selling item.

Created by Jon Favreau, the complete first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is already in production, scheduled to hit the streaming platform this fall.