Baby on board! The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda stows away on latest Crew Dragon mission from NASA & SpaceX

The Mandalorian's most adorable breakout character — Baby Yoda — is now in outer space for real, thanks to the latest historical mission from NASA and SpaceX. As the Crew-1 astronauts cruised toward the International Space Station last night, they revealed their huggable zero-g indicator: a small plush of Din Djarin's young and Force-sensitive charge. The traditional object lets astronauts know when they've enterted a state of microgravity once the engines cut off. Ironically, Baby Yoda made his floating debut inside the capsule while the crew was eating, drawing an unintentional parallel to The Child's famously ravenous appetite on the live-action Star Wars show.

"We've got Baby Yoda onboard, trying to take a seat, I guess," remarked one SpaceX commentator.

"I think that's [pilot] Victor Glover's seat, so I hope he doesn't mind," said another.

Naturally, eagle-eyed viewers of the SpaceX livestream from within the Crew Dragon capsule spotted Baby Yoda at once and rushed over to Twitter in order to share their exciting galactic discovery. In true Star Wars fashion, The Child is now far, far away...from Earth. We just wonder if he finds this humanly vessel more comfortable than the Razor Crest.

During the Demo-2 launch back in late May, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley's zero-g indicator — a sequined dinosaur plush — also went viral. The Crew-1 capsule — which contains a four-person crew of Mike Hopkins (Crew Dragon commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Shannon Walker (mission specialist), and the Japanese Space Agency's Soichi Noguchi (mission specialist) — is expected to dock with the ISS this morning.

The first three episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 are now streaming on Disney+.