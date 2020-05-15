Baby Yoda to all-out steampunk, here are the coolest sci-fi face masks you can buy

Why brave breathing through a boring baby blue mask when you can sport spiffier face gear that shows off your geek cred? With the wealth of cool sci-fi and on-brand face masks out there, you can keep yourself safe while giving a shoutout to your favorite movies and shows. Plus, some of these sellers are even putting the proceeds from their products toward a good cause — so you can look good and feel good while you’re out and about.

Whether your tastes veer more mainstream with Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Mario; or edge a little more toward the steampunky or the dystopian (because who doesn’t want to look like they just walked off the set of Blade Runner?), check out our curated collection of the coolest face masks online to help you weather the coronavirus pandemic in style.