Baby Yoda takes a walk and Grumpy Cat gets immortalized this week in toys

BABY TOYODA

Hasbro might have everyone freaking out with its (stunningly gorgeous) animatronic Baby Yoda, but the folks over at Mattel are going to up the ante a smidge by making the little dude take a walk. For now, you can assume control of The Child (and what parent doesn’t want to feel like they have a grasp on their kids’ behavior?) with this Remote Controlled Walking Baby Yoda.

You can make him follow you, spin around, move his ears, head, and arms, play hide and seek, make sounds, and more. Guys, read it again — hide and seek! Press a button, wait 10 seconds, and The Child will begin toddling all over to look for you. It’s like a nerdy Star Wars Roomba to the billionth power! He costs $69.99 and is available for purchase at Shop Disney.

THE MANDALORIACTION FIGURE

Speaking of The Mandalorian (we all loved that season premiere last week, right?), check out the newest reveal from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. It’s Mando himself, the cool and quiet stranger who's always coming into town. His body is shielded by beskar armor, his face hidden behind a T-visored mask, and his past is wrapped in mystery.

But this 3.75-inch figure sure is well equipped! Vintage Collection Mando costs $12.99, ships January 2021, and is available for preorder today.

FUNKY CAT

Don’t get grumpy — get this one-of-a-kind flocked Pop! figure and prevent wrinkles by letting Grumpy Cat do the glaring for you! Grumpy Cat is making her Funko Pop! debut (kind of makes you wonder why it didn’t happen sooner!).

You can order the standard edition for $10.99, or see the flocked Entertainment Earth exclusive version (that means she’s fuzzy!) for $14.99. Careful she doesn’t bite you, because she sure is cute!

T. TOYNAH TAMESON

Ready to be yelled at? Tough, gruff, and loud, J. Jonah Jameson is a force to be reckoned with in the boardroom and on the front pages of The Daily Bugle. As the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Jameson is a perennial thorn in the side for both Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

Per Hasbro, “This quality 6-inch Legends Series Vintage Collection J. Jonah Jameson figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection." He costs $19.99, ships January 2021, and is available for preorder today.

WHAT'S IN THE TOY BOX? PAIN.

Dune may have been delayed, but the amazing people over at McFarlane Toys are celebrating with new action figures, and these toys are beginning to pop up on Target store shelves and in Amazon listings right now.

They cost $24.99-$39.99 depending on the size of the character and come with many accessories and a stand. The collection includes a 12-inch Deluxe Baron Vladimir Harkonnen while the rest of the characters are seven inches tall. Others in the wave are Paul Atreides, Duncan Idaho, Lady Jessica, and Stilgar.

TOY STORY (THIS ONE WAS EASY)

What do you do when the puppet master becomes the puppet? Why, you play of course!

Beast Kingdom is showing off some wonderful (albeit pricy) Andy and Sid action figures from Pixar's Toy Story! Some Andy and Sid figures came out during the initial Toy Story run in the mid-'90s, but these are some seriously cool, high-end, collector-grade action figures (that stand over 8 inches tall). Let’s give a little cheer for irony that toy-hating Sid is now one himself — although personally I always thought Sid was a very creative artist and not a toy murderer like the movie painted him to be, but I digress.

Andy Davis and Sid Philips cost $69.99 each, ship May 2021, and are available for preorder today.

THE HAUNTOY MANSION

We’ve reached the end, my toy collecting friends, but we’re going to give a final cheer for Halloween with Disney Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits Game from Funko Games. Disney’s beloved The Haunted Mansion comes to life — err, death — in this hauntingly fun family board game!

Explore all the classic rooms of the ghost-infested manor, from the festivities-filled Ballroom to the Attic and out to the Graveyard and beyond in search of spirits. Beware, though, of the Hitchhiking Ghosts, who are notorious for “following you home” as that may spell your doom in the end! The game costs $24.99 and is available now at Amazon.