This is heavy: Back to the Future writer approves of Endgame's homage to Marty McFly

Back to the Future is one of those movies that redefined both the summer blockbuster and the genre of science fiction in general. So, when the writer of that movie pays your movie a compliment, you know you succeeded somewhere along the (time)line.

** WARNING! The following contains plot spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. **

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Gale — who co-penned Back to the Future's screenplay with trilogy director Robert Zemeckis — admitted that he really enjoyed the references made to Marty McFly's time-traveling exploits in Avengers: Endgame.

"I was delighted to learn from Endgame that all of the Marvel superheroes are fans of Back to the Future," Gale said. "I knew our movie had been seen in almost every part of our world, but I had no idea we'd been playing in other parts of the multiverse too."

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

The hat tips come when a group of the Avengers, about to embark on their "time heist" to nab all six Infinity Stones from the past, discuss the use of time travel in pop culture. This conversation starts when James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) asks why they don't just go back to when Thanos (Josh Brolin) was a baby and strangle him in his crib. Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) then explains the complicated intricacies in changing the past, before Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) responds with, "So Back to the Future is a bunch of bullsh**?"

After the success of Part I in 1985, Gale and Zemeckis came up with the stories for Parts II (1989) and III (1990), with Gale handling the sole screenwriting duties for the two sequels, which were shot back-to-back. Way before MCU post/mid-credit sequences were a thing, the very end of Back to the Future Part II gave theatergoers a teasing glimpse of Part III, which opened less than a year afterward.

"Now I need to find out if we're owed some money from those multiverse theatrical runs, and if not, why my contract didn't cover those territories!" Gale jokingly added.

Credit: Universal Pictures

The idea of a multiverse (so recently explored in Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) seems to be making its way to the MCU with Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far from Home. Based on the second, spoiler-heavy trailer released earlier in the week, Quentin Beck came from an alternate version of Earth when the Snap ripped a hole right through the darned space-time continuum.

