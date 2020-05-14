Back to the Future toys take all the gigawatts while Joker takes all your money

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So hang onto your wallets, my fellow toy enthusiasts, because seriously — holy plastic tchotchkes, Batman! What a week in toy news! I say this with complete sincerity; I am absolutely blown away by this week’s incredible toy and collectibles announcements. I hope you’re ready to take a deep dive back into that toy box, because your resident (if not favorite) Toy Journalist is about to take you from the battlefield to Toy Valhalla!

Let’s hit it, there’s a lot to cover. But first, we will play a game. I am going to show you something very, very expensive that you totally won’t want to buy. And then, everything else I show you will sound like a really good financial decision. See? It’s fun!

Credit: Prime 1 Studio

LAUGH IT UP

Coming in the second quarter of 2021 from Prime 1 Studios’ Museum Masterline is a $1,299.99 Joker 2019.

If the Clown Prince of Crime is guilty of one thing, it’s taking all my money. So, if you really don’t need that stimulus check, perhaps this is the collectible for you. This statue is 1/3 scale, which means it towers in at 28 inches tall. It looks incredibly lifelike and perfectly depicts Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker. The suit is made of fabric, tailored, and can be posed. He has two pairs of interchangeable hands and nine props: a gun, magic flower wand, joke book, bag, rat, broken sign, poster, pictures, and condition card.

It is available for preorder today from BigBadToyStore.

Credit: Hot Toys

THE OG BOUNTY HUNTER

Hot Toys is always known for its premium figures (that typically cost $250-$450), but what’s so unique about this Boba Fett Figure, in particular, is that it's sporting those Classic Kenner Colors to celebrate Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary.

According to Hot Toys, “the highly accurate sixth scale figure is specially crafted based on Boba Fett’s early costume tests and vintage design. It features meticulous paint applications on the detailed Mandalorian helmet and armor, finely tailored under-suit, blaster rifle and pistol, Boba Fett’s iconic jetpack, and a figure base.”

He costs $255, will ship this summer, and can be pre-ordered from Sideshow today.

Credit: NECA

'HE'S AN ABSOLUTE DREAM'

We have a big anniversary in pop culture this summer: Back to the Future is turning 35 years old! And in order to celebrate this impending milestone, toy companies are beginning to reveal new items that are sliding into our toy collections.

First in line is a huge toy dump (that sounds bad) from NECA. The company is giving BTTF fans a whole bunch of goodies. In its 7-inch Ultimates line, we are getting a classic Marty McFly, a Part 2 Marty in his baseball cap, and a Biff figure. We’re thinking Doc Brown will make his appearance in Wave 2. These figures cost $27.99 each.

Also revealed by NECA is a die-cast DeLorean ($49.99), which is super cool and much different from the collectibles typically in the brand’s wheelhouse. I say this about the company that's been making nerdy Chia Pets as of late, so ... why limit anything, you know?

Credit: NECA

But the deep-dive standouts are the Marty, Doc Brown, and Biff figures in NECA’s Toony Classics line. I love the Toony Terrors line (horror movie baddies in cartoonish styles), so these Toony Classics fit right into my aesthetic sensibilities.

And besides, who thought we’d ever get modern toys from that crazy old Back to the Future cartoon?

These figures only cost $13.99 each, and the entire collection of NECA’s BTTF toys can be seen and ordered right here on BigBadToyStore.

Credit: Playmobil

Meanwhile, the amazing people over at Playmobil are spinning up some Back to the Future delights of their own! You can get a Marty McFly and Doc Brown 2 pack for $7.99 (super cute), or a gorgeous BTTF DeLorean (pictured above!).

This set includes Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown in their 1985 outfits and Einstein the dog, as well as the legendary DeLorean DMC-12, equipped with a plutonium tank, flux capacitor, and dashboard time travel indicator. To switch to flight mode, all four wheels can be folded by 90 degrees. Two AAA batteries will bring this sucker to life!

You can check out Playmobil.us for more details, and this DeLorean set is set to ship this month.

Credit: Hasbro

NINJAS! NINJAS! NINJAS!

Moving onto another franchise people can’t get enough of, have you seen the amazing G.I. Joe Snake Eyes figure that’s sneaking onto shelves?! There was a special edition version of the G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes released earlier this year, but now the standard packaging one can be yours for half the price.

The classic is back and he’s standing 6 inches tall. Snake Eyes is ready to infiltrate the enemy and mike life miserable for Cobra. With the most realistic interpretations of the figure yet, you’ll love the modernized take on one of the most popular figure lines of all time! Ninja figure includes accessories.

Snake Eyes costs $20.99, ships June 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Diamond Select Toys

QUESTION THE NATURE OF YOUR REALITY

Westworld, one of my favorite shows I watched, dropped off from, and am resuming while in quarantine, wrapped up Season 3 just in time for the Diamond Select Toys action figures to appear stores!

Wave one included Dolores, Ford, and the Man in Black. Now fans can enjoy more violent delights that lead to violent ends with Bernard, Clementine, and Teddy. Right now for $49.99, you can purchase the entire Wave Two of the Westworld action figures. According to Diamond Select, there is a Walgreens exclusive Maeve in a kimono wielding a samurai sword, but if your Walgreens is anything like mine, good luck finding it on the shelves.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

Next up on the list of amazing toys announced this week is Mezco Toyz’s One:12 Collective BLADE action figure! I feel like it has been a minute since we saw a new One:12 Collective announcement from Mezco, and this one was very much worth waiting for.

The paint and sculpt are so strong here, making Blade exude vampire intimidation and power. Blade is outfitted in a tactical armor vest with a sleeveless t-shirt underneath and a removable duty belt that holds both of his boomerang blades. He comes with two head portraits, capturing his vengeful nature.

Mezco Toyz’s One: 12 Collective Blade MDX Edition costs $85 and will ship May-June 2020.

Credit: Hasbro

MY LITTLE PONY CROSSOVER CHAOS

We’re nearing the end, my toy-loving friends, but we can’t go until I’ve shown you what might be one of the most entertaining crossovers in recent history. It’s My Little Pony, and she’s meeting up with all of your favorite Hasbro properties! Right now, these toys are limited to the UK, but I’m hopeful we will have some stateside representation soon.

First up, and pictured above, we have MLP x Dungeons & Dragons! This crossover set is named "Cutie Marks and Dragons" and comes with five ponies: a Wizard, a Druid, a Barbarian, a Rogue, and a Bard.

Hasbro has also announced an MLP x Ghostbusters pony named Plasmane, a Transformers pony named My Little Prime, and Power Rangers' Morphin’ Pink Pony. While I’m not a pony collector (robots are my thing), I might bite the muzzle for that My Little Prime ... especially if she magically comes with a MARE-GA-TRON alongside her! Horsey humor for the win.