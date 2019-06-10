WIRE Buzz: Back to the Future musical previews first song; Sesame Street scores Bo Burnham tunes; more

After taking the box office by storm back almost 35 years ago, Back to the Future is headed to the stage with a song in its heart flux capacitor.

The 1985 film is currently being adapted as a musical, and Entertainment Weekly got a preview of the production's first original song. "Put Your Mind To It" is sung by Olly Dobson, who will play the vest-wearing, time-hopping hero Marty McFly.

Check it out:

Video of &#039;Put Your Mind To It&#039; | Back To The Future: The Musical

While there will be a handful of original songs in the show, the '50s classics that appeared in the film, including "Johnny B. Goode," "Earth Angel," and "Back in Time," will also be featured in the show.

Last month, the production released Dobson's take of Huey Lewis and the News' "The Power of Love," as well as a short teaser for the production.

The trilogy's original writers, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, have reunited for the stage production, with the music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. Back to the Future The Musical is set to open in Manchester, England in February of 2020. You can make like a tree and buy your tickets here.

Next up, Bo Burnham is bringing his musical stylings to Sesame Street.

The Eighth Grade writer/director will pen songs for the upcoming feature film adaptation of the beloved kids' show, per Entertainment Weekly. Prior to directing, Burnham rose to fame as a comedian and songwriter thanks to a devoted YouTube following.

The upcoming adaptation will be the third Sesame Street film to hit theaters, following 1985's Follow That Bird and 1999's The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland. The current film will star Anne Hathaway alongside an array of Sesame Street characters, with Jonathan Krisel at the helm.

Sesame Street is currently eyeing a release date of Jan. 15, 2021.

Finally, the animated Chinese feature White Snake is getting a U.S. release date.

The production company GKIDS has acquired the rights to the film, which will see a theatrical release date sometime this fall, per /Film. White Snake was conceived as a prequel of sorts to the ancient Chinese myth "The Legend of the White Snake," a tale of forbidden romance in the face of the laws of nature.

Earlier this year, White Snake grossed $67 million at the Chinese box office, making it one of the top-grossing animated Chinese animation films. No specific date has been announced just yet, but both the original Chinese version and a new English-language version are expected to hit theaters later this year.