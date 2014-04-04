Latest Stories

Pokemon Detective Pikachu Justice Smith
Tag: Movies
Detective Pikachu early reactions call first live-action Pokémon film 'pure joy'
Battlestar Galactica miniseries hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Prophetic visions, religious fervor, and illness in Battlestar Galactica
Ricky Whittle from American Gods
Tag: Videos
WATCH: American Gods' Ricky Whittle plays Roll For Questions
Elisabeth Olsen Scarlet Witch
Tag: Movies
WandaVision shoots in the fall, will be 6 hours long, have 1950's vibe
game-of-thrones-gwendoline-christie.jpg

Badass Game of Thrones warrior signs on for Hunger Games: Mockingjay

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Apr 4, 2014

The bad news is we are losing a Lily Rabe, but the good news is ...

There's been a bit of a shakeup in in the land of Panem. Due to a scheduling conflict between Mockingjay Part One and Part Two, Lily Rabe (who was playing Commander Lyme) has stepped down.

And that's a bummer, because to jump from one actor to another midstream can be jarring to both the production and the audience.

On the other hand, the actor who is replacing Rabe is Gwendoline Christie, who most of us know as sword-wielding badass Brienne on Game of Thrones. And that's ... kind of fantastic.

Don't get me wrong. I'm a fan of Rabe's. Her performance in American Horror Story especially is absolutely stellar work. But when she was cast as Commander Lyme, I was a little perplexed. After all, Lyme is supposed to be this unique-looking, tall, muscular warrior type. Lily Rabe is taller than the average lady (5 foot 8), but at 6 foot 3 Christie fits the bill a bit better.

Plus, Brienne quickly became a fan favorite on GoT, so seeing Christie take what she's crafted there and bring it to the world of the Hunger Games is really welcome.

But wht do you think? Is Christie a better fit for Lyme than Rabe?

(via Deadline)

Tag: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay
Tag: Game of Thrones

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: