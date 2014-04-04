Badass Game of Thrones warrior signs on for Hunger Games: Mockingjay

The bad news is we are losing a Lily Rabe, but the good news is ...

There's been a bit of a shakeup in in the land of Panem. Due to a scheduling conflict between Mockingjay Part One and Part Two, Lily Rabe (who was playing Commander Lyme) has stepped down.

And that's a bummer, because to jump from one actor to another midstream can be jarring to both the production and the audience.

On the other hand, the actor who is replacing Rabe is Gwendoline Christie, who most of us know as sword-wielding badass Brienne on Game of Thrones. And that's ... kind of fantastic.

Don't get me wrong. I'm a fan of Rabe's. Her performance in American Horror Story especially is absolutely stellar work. But when she was cast as Commander Lyme, I was a little perplexed. After all, Lyme is supposed to be this unique-looking, tall, muscular warrior type. Lily Rabe is taller than the average lady (5 foot 8), but at 6 foot 3 Christie fits the bill a bit better.

Plus, Brienne quickly became a fan favorite on GoT, so seeing Christie take what she's crafted there and bring it to the world of the Hunger Games is really welcome.

But wht do you think? Is Christie a better fit for Lyme than Rabe?

(via Deadline)