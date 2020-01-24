Bambi to get The Lion King treatment as latest Disney 'live-action' remake

The Lion King won't be the only Disney film about an animal losing a parent to be made even more realistic and emotional thanks to modern technology. Now the 1942 animated classic Bambi will be getting what Disney calls a "live-action" remake (even though it's actually impressive CGI that aims to be photoreal).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Captain Marvel's Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Chaos Walking's Lindsey Beer will write the script for a film that will, presumably, actually include some real live-action segments. Considering the fact that human hunters shoot Bambi's mom, it would be weird for the hunters to be CGI creations themselves. But it would also be weird to see some actors realistically shoot and kill the main character's mom in a movie aimed toward kids. We'll have to stay tuned.

Still, The Lion King made a ton of money (finishing 2019 with $1.65 billion, putting it only behind Avengers: Endgame for the year), as did Aladdin ($1.05 billion worldwide) and The Jungle Book ($966.6M). Disney knows people will go see these movies, so why not remake the childhood ballad of Bambi, Thumper, and Flower?

These woodland creatures — deer, rabbits, and skunks — will reportedly not have more story foisted upon them by this remake, which means the film will remain relatively sparse. Bambi will fall in love, play in the woods, and, yes, lose his mother. The Farewell's Depth of Field will produce the film. No casting or release-date information has yet been announced, though Bambi will now fit into a future Disney schedule that includes The Little Mermaid and Peter and Wendy.