Latest Stories

Akira Volume 1 manga cover
Tag: Games
Never-released Akira game for SEGA Genesis rediscovered
Warbringer Hero
Tag: Comics
Princess Diana breaks Amazon law in DC's Wonder Woman: Warbringer graphic novel
Barack Obama
Tag: Movies
Barack Obama highlights Parasite, Watchmen among his favorites of 2019
Twilight Zone
Tag: TV
The Twilight Zone's most underrated episode is 'I Shot an Arrow Into the Air'
Barack Obama
More info i
Image Credit: Funny or Die
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Barack Obama highlights Parasite, Watchmen among his favorites of 2019

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Dec 29, 2019

2019 was a big year for movies and television. We saw the ending of the Infinity Saga and the Rise of Skywalker. We now know who won the Game of Thrones. Oh, and a Baby Yoda stole all of our hearts.

Everyone on social media is currently posting their “best of 2019” lists, and former president Barack Obama decided to join in on all the fun. He posted on his Twitter account an infographic of his favorite movies, as well as what television shows felt as powerful as movies.

More Barack Obama

Black Panther
Barack Obama's 'favorite movies of 2018' list is pretty geeky, but that's no longer nerdy
SpongeBob SquarePants
TCA 2019: SpongeBob cast talks 'craziest' fans, from Bowie to Obama

While the majority of the list focused on drama, there were a few genre hits throughout the graph, which caught our eye. President Obama enjoyed the documentary Apollo 11, chronicling the first voyage to the Moon. What could not be further in the opposite direction was the Bong Joon-ho thriller Parasite.

On the TV side of things, Obama agreed with all of us in his love of HBO’s Watchmen, starring Regina King and Jeremy Irons. While Fleabag isn’t a sci-fi or comic book program, Solo’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge created something special, so it can’t go unmentioned.

With 2020 right around the corner, with new chapters in both movies and television about to premiere, it will be interesting to see what President Obama’s December 2020 tweet will bring.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Barack Obama
Tag: Parasite
Tag: Apollo 11
Tag: Watchmen
Tag: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker