Barack Obama enjoys executive privilege by learning top secret details on The Boys’ third season

Hey, remember last year when President Barack Obama revealed that The Boys was one of his favorite shows of 2020? Well, the folks behind the Amazon Prime series sure do, which is why they’ve decided to give the former president a unique gift for his 60th birthday: top secret details about the upcoming third season. Talk about executive privilege!

“We're DMing Season 3 details to our biggest fan, the otherwise completely anonymous and unrecognizable birthday boy, @BarackObama,” The Boys’ official Twitter feed posted on Wednesday in response to Obama's original tweet announcing the year-end list.

So, that thing in the upcoming season that The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke teased would be “crazier” than an episode called “Herogasm?” Maybe Obama knows what that is?

Now, what are the odds he’ll be sharing these details with the rest of us? Considering the 44th President has likely kept bigger secrets than this, we’re guessing the odds aren’t good. Thanks, Obama.

The Boys is an ultraviolent deconstructionist anti-superhero superhero series satirizing superhero tropes based on the comic book series written by Garth Ennis and co-created, designed, and illustrated by Darick Robertson. Like Watchmen, The Boys asks the age-old fanboy question: What would it be like if superheroes existed in the real world? And it answers: horrible. It would be horrible.

For Season 3, Kripke has teased that The Boys will explore "the myths we tell ourselves, to feel that we’re righteous, really exploring America itself as a myth," in part through flashbacks to World War II and the Vietnam War.

Now, as for that “Herogasm” episode? In the comics, it was a six-issue run written by Ennis and illustrated by John McCrea that featured the superheroes embarking on an extended drug-fueled orgy while the world believes they’re fighting an evil alien race off-planet. Kripke told Entertainment Weekly, “For anybody who is a fan of the comic and is expecting to see Herogasm, we are delivering it. That is happening.”

The show stars Antony Starr ("Homelander"), Jack Quaid ("Hughie"), Karl Urban ("Billy Butcher"), Erin Moriarty ("Starlight"), Laz Alonso ("Mother's Milk"), Karen Fukuhara ("Kimiko"), and series newcomer Jensen Ackles ("Soldier Boy").

No word yet on when we can expect to see Season 3 of The Boys on Amazon Prime, but we do know the show is currently in production, so probably sometime next year. For further details, ask Obabma.