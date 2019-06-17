Let's remember the embarrassingly great gadgets from the 1989 Batman

Tim Burton's 1989 Batman might be my favorite superhero film. Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson devour the screen with their comic book intensity, while Danny Elfman's triumphant score blares. Anton Furst's Academy Award-winning set design blends modern day architecture with 1920s German Expressionism. The mobsters all dress and act like they're straight out of a 1940s noir movie, and at multiple points, the Prince soundtrack forces Nicholson to dance. It's wonderful.

And it's also got the best array of gadgets ever seen in a Batman film.

Not because any of these gadgets are especially useful, mind you. To anyone else but an insane billionaire that dresses like a bat, they'd probably seem like embarrassing wastes of time. But, they perfectly fit with Burton's take on Batman, as he saw the Dark Knight not as wealthy ninja wish-fulfillment, but as an erratic psychopath who hated clowns and looooooved blonde women.

So, in honor of the 30th anniversary of one of the greatest blockbusters of all time, let's revisit the most bizarre selections from Batman's box of "wonderful toys..."