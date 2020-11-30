Batman’s flat broke in Caped Crusader pandemic relief short from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. crew

On the big screen, Batman has definitely made it through some down-and-out times in the past. But watching him back at square one in this parody featuring Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Deke Shaw (aka Jeff Ward) isn’t just a fun bit of Marvel-to-DC outreach…it’s also a hilariously clever alternate look at the Caped Crusader’s hidden gift for street hustle.

Starring Ward as the titular Dark Knight, Batman hits the Gotham streets in his truly darkest hour: Alfred’s in the hospital with COVID-19, which leaves managing the Wayne family fortune up to Bruce — and it takes only days for that to result in Batman going flat broke (it’s just not right for the bank to repossess that sweet black Prius, er — we mean, the “Batmobile.”)

When life hands you lemons, what’s a (literally) poor hero to do? Why, get out there and grift, of course:

Video of Fund the Bat Fund the Bat on YouTube

“This global pandemic is a supervillain that even I can’t defeat, because you can’t punch a virus,” Batman ruefully quips. “I tried — it looks ridiculous!”

The video is a way for Ward and the S.H.I.E.L.D. crew to raise awareness for a good cause: lending a financial hand to entertainment workers whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic-related shutdowns across the industry. Through the associated #fundthebat social media campaign, fans can chip in a little moolah to bolster the Motion Picture Television Fund’s Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The clip links to a GoFundMe page where anyone can donate — regardless of which side they’re on in the Marvel-versus-DC debate.

The fund says it’s using “every dollar” contributed through the campaign to “support the thousands of out of work carpenters, hair stylists, drivers, make up artists, painters, set dressers, electricians, editors, grips, camera people, actors, writers and directors who created the shows and movies that have kept you entertained during this difficult time.”

Hey, donations are even tax deductible…though we’re guessing Ward’s money-bumbling version of Batman didn’t exactly figure that part out on his own. Get well soon, Alfred — because Wayne Industries definitely isn’t the same without you.