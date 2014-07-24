Latest Stories

Batman battles Brainiac in 1st LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham trailer

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 24, 2014

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment launched this spacey new preview for TT Games' LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham videogame at San Diego Comic-Con. In it, the Dark Knight gathers his Justice League gang to face off against a formidable force of villains led by Brainiac, Solomon Grundy and Killer Croc, with the battlefield backdrop of outer space providing some epic encounters.  The game's plot centers aorund the legendary Lantern Rings and allows players to interact with more than 150 DC Universe characters armed with an amazing arsenal of weapons, toys, vehicles and gadgets.

Are you amped for this new LEGO Batman battle royale?

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham blasts off this fall for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo WiiU, Nintendo 3DS and PC.

(Via Superherohype)

