J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves team up for all-star 'Batman' animated series at HBO Max, Cartoon Network

After all these years, Bruce Timm is finally returning to DC's Batman mythos. HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced Wednesday morning that they have placed a straight-to-series order for a brand-new animated show about Gotham's Dark Knight entitled Batman: Caped Crusader. In addition to Timm, who is famous for co-creating Batman: The Animated Series, the project also has the backing of J.J. Abrams and The Batman's Matt Reeves — both of whom are producing under their Bad Robot and 6th & Idaho banners, respectively.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," the three parties said in a joint statement. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

“It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman," added Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). "Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making."

You can check out the first piece of key art below. As you can see, it taps into the gothic/film noir aesthetic that infused the many pieces of original artwork specifically crafted for the 85 episodes of Batman: The Animated Series.

Credit: HBO Max/Cartoon Network

While there are no plot details to report on just yet, the release does promise that Caped Crusader will tap into "state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies" to "once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world."

"Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans," explained Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS). "It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce — each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character — to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy."

Reeves, of course, is the director and co-writer of next year's The Batman, which currently has a live action Gotham PD spinoff in the works at HBO Max.