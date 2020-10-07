Joker and Red Hood face off in clip from DC's interactive animated film 'Batman: Death in the Family'

Put a smile on your face with an exclusive sneak peek at Batman: Death in the Family. Inspired by the famous comic book storyline whose outcome was chosen by readers in 1988, the project is DC's first interactive movie. Young Justice co-creator Brandon Vietti wrote, directed, and produced the film, which goes on sale next week and incorporates plot elements from 2010's Batman: Under the Red Hood (also directed by Vietti).

In SYFY WIRE's exclusive clip below, you can watch as the Joker (voiced by Futuramama's John DiMaggio) throws down with Red Hood (Phineas and Ferb's Vincent Martella) on a bridge, as Jim Gordon (Veep's Gary Cole) advises his officers to steer clear of a growing cloud of smoke. Always a prankster, Joker gets the upper hand through the use of a gag hand.

Watch below:

Video of Exclusive Clip: Batman: Death In The Family - “Red Hood vs Joker” | SYFY WIRE

"When you’re playing around with it and you have a grasp of the character, that kind of thing is much easier to come by, that kind of portrayal," DiMaggio tells SYFY WIRE when asked how he captured the jokier side of the villain. "It’s all in the script, too; it’s pretty much all laid out for you. Writers, directors, and producers know which way they want the story to go and mostly, they agree upon it. It’s not really doing what you’re told, but doing what you’re supposed to do — it’s a combination of you bringing your own stuff and them bringing theirs, and you kind of meet in the middle."

With several possible endings to discover through your own narrative choices, Death in the Family's plot revolves around the death of Jason Todd's Robin at the hands of Joker. Bruce Greenwood ("Bruce Wayne"), Vincent Martella ("Young Jason Todd"), and Zehra Fazal ("Talia al Ghul") also lend their voices to the ever-changing, Bandersnatch-y feature. Cole pulls double duty as Gordon and Two-Face.

"Batman: Death in the Family is essentially a comic book come to life," Vietti said in a statement. "We’ve paid homage to the 1988 interactive experience of DC’s A Death in the Family comics release by giving fans a unique opportunity to craft their own story through a branching tool that can lead in multiple directions. The viewer gets to choose these characters’ paths, and each choice paves an alternate future for all of the characters and, ultimately, the story."

Batman: Death in the Family arrives on Blu-ray ($24.98) and Digital ($19.99) next Tuesday, Oct. 13. These offer a selection of both the interactive and non-interactive versions of the movie and four DC Showcase shorts: "Sgt. Rock," "Adam Strange," "Death," and "The Phantom Stranger." The Blu-ray edition comes with five additional minutes of footage you won't find in the digital version.

You can learn more about the release during Death in the Family's NYCC panel this Saturday (Oct. 10) at 4:20 p.m. EST.