Latest Stories

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Tag: Fangrrls
Orange hoodies, colorful hair and memory in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Bumblebee
Tag: Movies
ILM's Scott Benza reveals how robot blinking, Cybertron choices and more made Bumblebee a winner
Christie Golden covers
Tag: Games
Nerdy Jobs: Meet the woman who turns your favorite video games into books
Rory Kinnear
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Penny Dreadful follow-up adds familiar face; Terminator gets a title; more
Detective Comics: 80 Years of Batman Deluxe Edition

Batman fans debate the best Dark Knight stories and toys

Presenters
image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Mar 19, 2019

There's never been a better time in America to be a rogue billionaire who does not follow the law, providing Bruce Wayne yet another reason to celebrate his upcoming 80th birthday.

Batman, the crime-fighting beneficiary of low marginal and capital gains taxes has captured our collective imaginations since he first stalked the pages of Detective Comics back in 1939. In the care of a legendary list of scribes, artists, and editors, the Dark Knight has been the subject of fantastic character arcs, radical reinventions, and a fervid fandom that is without compare. And so this week on The Fandom Files, we speak with a few of the most zealous and knowledgable Bat-fans, to run down some of the best Batman comic arcs and toys.

First, we chat with Londyn Jackson, who runs the History of the Batman podcast and YouTube channel, about what she thinks are the five best story arcs of the last five decades. Then, Kevin Silva joins us to reminisce about his Batman merchandise collection, which was once certified by Guinness as the largest in the world. And of course, we read some Batman fanfiction!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Podcast
Tag: The Fandom Files
BTS
How did K-Pop take the world by storm?
Jordan Zakarin
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Podcast
Tag: The Fandom Files
SungWon GenLock 2
YouTube star and voice actor SungWon Cho is killing it in Hollywood [Ep #73]
Jordan Zakarin
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: John Byrne
Tag: DC Comics
John Byrne Studio Hero Image
WATCH: John Byrne takes us on a tour of his breathtaking studio
Mike Avila
Jan 29, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: The Fandom Files
Deadpool vs Black Panther
How to live the dream in both comedy and comic books [Fandom Files #66]
Jordan Zakarin
Jan 14, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0