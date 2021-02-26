Batman enters the Fortnite universe in new DC/Epic Games comic crossover event

Batman's been through a lot of crossover events in his more than 80 years of comic book history, tackling everything from a trilogy with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to a battle with the Xenomorph from Alien, but he's never faced anything quite like this before. DC Comics announced Friday that the Caped Crusader will enter the world of gaming juggernaut Fortnite in an ambitious new comic book miniseries: Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point.

The six-issue miniseries was written by Christos Gage from a story developed by Gage and Epic's Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, with art from Reilly Brown, Christian Duce, Nelson DeCastro, and John Kalisz. The series will follow Batman as he journeys through a rift that takes him from Gotham City into the world of Fortnite, with no memory of who he is or how he got there. Here's more from the official synopsis:

"As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point."

And here's a look at the art from the series, including a preview of a new Harley Quinn Rebirth Outfit that will be released in conjunction with the comic.



While on some level, it's just fun to think about Batman emerging in Fortnite's world and trying to figure things out, Gage teased in a press release announcing the book that Zero Point will also be full of secrets about the iconic game itself, secrets with DC promises haven't been revealed anywhere else before.

“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun,” Gage said. ”After speaking with Donald and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game.”

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point debuts April 20 in comic book stores and on digital platforms, with subsequent issues releasing every two weeks up until the series finale on July 6. Each issue will include a digital code redeemable for new in-game items inspired by the story, and players who unlock all six codes will receive a special seventh bonus item. The series will also be free to all DC Universe Infinite subscribers, complete with bonus codes.