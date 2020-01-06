Latest Stories

ST Hero
Tag: TV
Join the fiery search for Nine in Dark Horse's Stranger Things: Into The Fire #1
Doctor Who 1201 The Master
Tag: TV
A definitive ranking of Doctor Who's many Masters
Christian Bale getty
Tag: Movies
Christian Bale hanging up the cowl to join Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder
Logan's Run
Tag: Fangrrls
An A.I. controlled utopia is no utopia at all
Eternals key art official
More info i
Source: Marvel
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: The Batman begins London production; Underwater actors suit up; Eternals drops art

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jan 6, 2020

Chicago is Gotham no longer. The upcoming Batman film from writer/director Matt Reeves has begun its production in Bruce Wayne’s iconic hometown, but has shifted which city will stand in for the gritty and crime-ridden metropolis after Batwoman followed suit from the Christopher Nolan trilogy's setting. Hopping across the pond, the Batman team — including Reeves and Commissioner Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright — has begun work turning London into the haunt of the Caped Crusader.

Take a look:

More The Batman

Batman Villains Header
Dream Casting: More Batman villains
Michelle Pfeiffer Catwoman
Michelle Pfeiffer gives Zöe Kravitz urgent Catwoman costume tip as The Batman gets ready to...go

Reeves gave his subtle nod of confirmation to the tweet, by retweeting it onto his own feed, which bolsters the veracity of images posted online by locals showing off various Gotham-branded vehicles like cop cars and news vans. 

While Batman portrayer Robert Pattinson and the rest of his Rogues Gallery of co-stars (including Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard) haven’t surfaced in London yet — and will likely be keeping things behind closed doors until it’s time to reveal some costumes — it’s safe to say that production has begun.

The Batman swoops into theaters on June 25, 2021.

Next, some more news about former Twilight heartthrobs. Underwater, the spooky Kristen Stewart vehicle from director William Eubank and writers Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad, is letting disaster fans take a peek beyond the claustrophobic trailer. A new behind-the-scenes featurette focuses on the hardships thrust upon the cast as they braved heavy sci-fi suits, tight quarters, and environmental terror.

Check it out:

The suits weighed more than poor K-Stew! Her co-star John Gallagher Jr. said that he didn’t think he’d be able to finish the movie after the first time he put one of them on, while the “harrowing” production made acting freaked out easy on Stewart. Something besides professional difficulty follows Stewart, Gallagher, T.J. Miller, and Vincent Cassel as some of the other clips showcasing the Bioshock-esque sets reveal.

Fans can dive Underwater starting on Jan. 10.

Finally, Marvel fans get a bit of an update on one of the more obscure upcoming films in the MCU. While Disney’s D23 convention revealed plenty of information about movies like Eternals, a recent Marvel video gave fans an official look at some of the first art from the spacefaring film.

Director Chloe Zhao’s film — starring Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, and Lauren Ridloff as group of Jack Kirby-created superfolks — involves protecting the planet from some ancient Celestial threat. The new art below confirms that perhaps these guardians may be taking off a little deeper into the galaxy than Earth’s atmosphere:

Eternals key art official

Source: Marvel

This is from the below video, which reminds fans all of what’s to come from Marvel’s 2020 slate:

Eternals reveals what exactly is going on with these deities on Earth when it hits theaters on Nov. 6.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Batman
Tag: Underwater
Tag: Eternals
Tag: Kristen Stewart
Tag: Jeffrey Wright

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker