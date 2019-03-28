WIRE Buzz: Batman revealed in Gotham poster; Taika Waititi joins Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy

They’re really, really making us wait for the full reveal, but the mad geniuses at Gotham at least have given fans a first solid peek at what we’ve all been clamoring for: a dead-ahead look at Batman as he’ll appear in Gotham’s series finale.

Is there a catch? Of course there is. Aware of all the buzz that’s swirled around who’ll be behind the mask once Season 5 of Gotham finally gives Bruce Wayne his 10-year time jump, all we’re treated to in Fox’s new look at the Caped Crusader is a close-up of Batman — from behind. Is that David Mazouz in the Dark Knight’s suit? Or maybe someone a little taller?

Video of Preview: It&#039;s Time To Protect Gotham | Season 5 Ep. 11 | GOTHAM Gotham on YouTube

John Stephens, one of the show’s executive producers, already has gone on record hinting that Mazouz won’t be the only person to don the suit, which this preview suggests will bear a strong resemblance to the costume Christian Bale wore in DC’s Christopher Nolan-directed Dark Knight trilogy. Previewing Season 5 back in February, Stephens said Mazouz is definitely supplying Batman’s face and voice, but that the “suit is for someone who’s 6’4.”

With Bane now menacing Bruce and Jim Gordon, and only two episodes left to tie the whole series together, at least we don’t have to wait much longer to see how Gotham will spin the final chapters in Bruce’s long-in-the-making transition. Gotham returns to Fox with its penultimate episode on Apr. 18.

Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming turn as a non-playable character stuck inside a video game sounds like it’s shaping up to be even sillier, thanks to the newest reported additions to the cast of sci-fi comedy Free Guy.

How does the director of Thor: Ragnarok sound for a genius casting move? According to Deadline, none other than Taika Waititi is the latest big name to join the Shawn Levy-directed project. Cast in a still-unnamed role for Free Guy, Waititi now has two upcoming on-screen parts just waiting in the wings. What’s the other one? A reported appearance in an episode of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Joining Waititi as the newest Free Guy casting pickup is Utkarsh Ambudkar, whom you may remember from 2016’s The Muppets and last year’s Game Over, Man! Waititi and Ambudkar are the latest additions to a cast that already includes Reynolds in the lead role, alongside Killing Eve villain Jodie Comer, Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, and Stranger Things’ Joe Keery.

Free Guy reportedly will begin shooting next month, but there’s no word yet on a release date. With Comer’s character set to be both the fictitious game’s creator as well as its in-game avatar, we can’t wait to see how she might torture Reynolds — in a fun way, presumably — when she finally gets the controller in her hands.