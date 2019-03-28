Latest Stories

The Walking Dead Norman Reedus, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker
Tag: TV
Norman Reedus promises The Walking Dead Season 9 finale will be '1000% different'
Michelle Yeoh and Alan Van Sprang in Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
In 'Perpetual Infinity,' Star Trek: Discovery digs deep into Borg-ish past and future
michael burnham, dr. burnham, star trek discovery
Tag: Fangrrls
Did we get a new origin story in Star Trek: Discovery’s 'Perpetual Infinity'?
The 100 season 6 trailer
Tag: TV
Extended trailer for The 100 Season 6 shows an even more dangerous, distant future
David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne in Gotham

WIRE Buzz: Batman revealed in Gotham poster; Taika Waititi joins Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 28, 2019

They’re really, really making us wait for the full reveal, but the mad geniuses at Gotham at least have given fans a first solid peek at what we’ve all been clamoring for: a dead-ahead look at Batman as he’ll appear in Gotham’s series finale. 

Is there a catch? Of course there is. Aware of all the buzz that’s swirled around who’ll be behind the mask once Season 5 of Gotham finally gives Bruce Wayne his 10-year time jump, all we’re treated to in Fox’s new look at the Caped Crusader is a close-up of Batman — from behind. Is that David Mazouz in the Dark Knight’s suit? Or maybe someone a little taller?

Gotham on YouTube

John Stephens, one of the show’s executive producers, already has gone on record hinting that Mazouz won’t be the only person to don the suit, which this preview suggests will bear a strong resemblance to the costume Christian Bale wore in DC’s Christopher Nolan-directed Dark Knight trilogy. Previewing Season 5 back in February, Stephens said Mazouz is definitely supplying Batman’s face and voice, but that the “suit is for someone who’s 6’4.”

With Bane now menacing Bruce and Jim Gordon, and only two episodes left to tie the whole series together, at least we don’t have to wait much longer to see how Gotham will spin the final chapters in Bruce’s long-in-the-making transition. Gotham returns to Fox with its penultimate episode on Apr. 18.

Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming turn as a non-playable character stuck inside a video game sounds like it’s shaping up to be even sillier, thanks to the newest reported additions to the cast of sci-fi comedy Free Guy.

How does the director of Thor: Ragnarok sound for a genius casting move? According to Deadline, none other than Taika Waititi is the latest big name to join the Shawn Levy-directed project. Cast in a still-unnamed role for Free Guy, Waititi now has two upcoming on-screen parts just waiting in the wings. What’s the other one? A reported appearance in an episode of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian

Joining Waititi as the newest Free Guy casting pickup is Utkarsh Ambudkar, whom you may remember from 2016’s The Muppets and last year’s Game Over, Man! Waititi and Ambudkar are the latest additions to a cast that already includes Reynolds in the lead role, alongside Killing Eve villain Jodie Comer, Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, and Stranger Things’ Joe Keery.

Free Guy reportedly will begin shooting next month, but there’s no word yet on a release date. With Comer’s character set to be both the fictitious game’s creator as well as its in-game avatar, we can’t wait to see how she might torture Reynolds — in a fun way, presumably — when she finally gets the controller in her hands.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Fox
Tag: Batman
Tag: David Mazouz
Tag: Free Guy
Tag: Taika Waititi

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Gotham
Tag: Fox
gotham_on_fox_season_4_finale.jpg
Batman gets a heavy time-jump tease as Gotham ‘family’ talks series’ end
Tara Bennett Benjamin Bullard
Feb 6, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Fox
Gotham the Penguin Robin Lord Taylor
The episode titles for Gotham's final season hint at 'heroic' Penguin, a nod to Frank Miller, and more
Josh Weiss
Nov 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Bane
Batman Vengeance of Bane
Gotham writer/producer flexes first photo of Shane West's Bane on Twitter
Josh Weiss
Oct 22, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 8
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Bruce Wayne
gotham-403_scn32_jn0218_hires2.jpg
Exclusive: Gotham will see more transformations, a surprising villain for Bruce Wayne
Lucas Siegel
Oct 4, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1