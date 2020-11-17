Everybody is kung fu fighting in first '70s-set trailer for Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Put on your bell-bottom jeans and pump up some Carl Douglas — Warner Bros. Home Entertainment thrusts us back to the 1970s in the first happenin' trailer for Batman: Soul of the Dragon. Inspired by the poorly-dubbed kung fu movies of the '70s, the new DC animated film sees a side-burned Bruce Wayne (voiced by Grimm's David Giuntoli) being trained in the martial arts "to battle the monsters of this world and beyond!" reads the official synopsis.

The Dark Knight's fellow heroes-in-training are: Richard Dragon (John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum's Mark Dacascos), Lady Shiva (X2: X-Men United's Kelly Hu ), and Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger (Spawn's Michael Jai White). The group's mentor is the wizened O-Sensei (Big Trouble in Little China's James Hong). Like Superman: Red Son, Soul of the Dragon is part of the "Elseworlds" banner and does not adhere to mainstream continuity.

Watch the groovy trailer below:

Video of Batman: Soul of the Dragon: Exclusive Official Trailer (2021) - Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos

Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen, Batman: The Killing Joke) directed and produced Soul of the Dragon, working from a screenplay by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge). Michael Uslan (The Batman), Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series) and Sam Register (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) all serve as executive producers.

The movie's voice cast also features: Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Grey Griffin (The Fairly OddParents), Chris Cox (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), Erica Luttrell (Steven Universe), Robin Atkin Downes (Ben 10), Patrick Seitz (Injustice: Gods Among Us), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons).

Rated R, Batman: Soul of the Dragon arrives on digital platforms Jan. 12, 2021. It hits 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Jan. 26, 2021