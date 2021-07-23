Watch: Bruce Wayne brawls with Catwoman in sneak peek at 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two'

Who says you can't celebrate Halloween three months early? SYFY WIRE is excited to light up a jack o' lantern and debut a never-before-seen clip from upcoming animated DC flick Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two.

The R-rated conclusion to Warner Bros.' adaptation of the influential '90s-era story arc created by the creative duo of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale arrives on digital platforms next week before hitting Blu-Ray in August. With the Holiday Killer still at large, Gotham's crusading heroes — mainly Batman and Harvey Dent — struggle to contain a rising crime wave that rests squarely on the shoulders of an ecclectic rogues gallery of costumed baddies who will come to define the city one day soon.

"It’s continuing from what changed in Part 1 .... Where does that carry through for certain characters?" supervising producer Butch Lukic told us earlier this week. "And also, finding out what the connection between some of these characters really are and the reasons they’re doing what they’re doing. Also, ultimately, what the Holiday Killer is or isn’t as far as an assassin for the mob or whatever else. It’s just moving forward to where all these characters have some level of resolution."

Our exclusive clip involves a scuffle between Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles), Poison Ivy (Katee Sackhoff), and Catwoman (Naya Rivera in one of her final roles).

Check it out below:

Video of Poison Ivy Forces Bruce to Attack Catwoman | Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two EXCLUSIVE | SYFY

Titus Welliver (Carmine Falcone), David Dastmalchian (Calendar Man and The Penguin); Troy Baker (The Joker), Robin Atkin Downes (Scarecrow and Thomas Wayne), and John DiMaggio (Mad Hatter) also lend their voices to the feature, whose R-rating stems from "some violence and bloody images."

Part Two's special features are as follows:

DC Showcase – Blue Beetle (New Animated Short) – Sufferin’ Scarabs! Silver Age Blue Beetle is back! And, had he ever starred in a 1960s Saturday-morning limited-animation cartoon with its own jazzy earworm of a theme song, it would have been just like this! Welcome to the adventures of Ted Kord, alias the Blue Beetle, as he teams up with fellow Super Heroes Captain Atom, The Question and Nightshade to battle that nefarious finagler of feelings, Doctor Spectro.

(New Animated Short) – Sufferin’ Scarabs! Silver Age Blue Beetle is back! And, had he ever starred in a 1960s Saturday-morning limited-animation cartoon with its own jazzy earworm of a theme song, it would have been just like this! Welcome to the adventures of Ted Kord, alias the Blue Beetle, as he teams up with fellow Super Heroes Captain Atom, The Question and Nightshade to battle that nefarious finagler of feelings, Doctor Spectro. A Sneak Peek at the next DC Animated Movie – An advanced look at Injustice.

– An advanced look at Injustice. DC Universe Movies Flashback: Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 & Batman: Hush

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 & Batman: Hush From the DC Vault: Batman: The Animated Series – “Two-Face, Part 1” & Batman: The Animated Series – “Two-Face, Part 2”

Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Fans can learn more about Part Two later today during the film's official Comic-Con@Home panel, which kicks off at 3 p.m. PST / 6 p.m. EST. Moderated by actress/host Tiffany Smith, the panel — which you can watch right here — will feature appearances from Ackles, Sackhoff, Julie Nathanson, Gilda Dent, Baker, and screenwriter Tim Sheridan.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two swoops onto Digital (price is TBD) Tuesday, July 27 and onto Blu-Ray ($34.98) Tuesday, Aug. 10.