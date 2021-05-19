R-rated animated DC film 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two' gets Two-Faced in new trailer

Things aren’t so great for The Dark Knight in Part Two of Batman: The Long Halloween, DC Animation's adaptation of the 1997 comic by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. And now we’ve got a trailer to prove it.
As you can see below, the Holiday Killer is still on the loose, and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) is back voicing Bruce Wayne/Batman as things get more violent and more out of control. Things get so bad, in fact, that Part Two is rated R for some violence and bloody images (Part One only got a PG-13 rating).
Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy) is also back as Harvey Dent, though the trailer reveals that Dent — after he's horribly disfigured — embraces the duality of the psyche he's spent his whole life trying to suppress, and becomes the classic Batman villain, Two-Face.
Want to see for yourself? Check out the trailer here:
A whole slew of Batman villains show up in Part Two as well. The voice cast features Naya Rivera (Glee) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, in one of her last roles before her death; Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Poison Ivy; Titus Welliver (Bosch, Deadwood) as Carmine Falcone; David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Dune, Ant-Man) as Calendar Man and The Penguin; Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as The Joker; Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain) as Scarecrow and Thomas Wayne; and John DiMaggio (Futurama) as the Mad Hatter.
Part Two will be out on Digital on July 27 and on Blu-ray Aug. 10. Fans will also be able to order a Blu-ray Combo Pack of Part One and Part Two in 4K Ultra HD some time in 2022.
Whether you get Part Two on Blu-ray or Digital, you’ll also get access to some additional special features:
- DC Showcase — Blue Beetle (New Animated Short) – "Sufferin’ Scarabs! Silver Age Blue Beetle is back! And, had he ever starred in a 1960s Saturday-morning limited-animation cartoon with its own jazzy earworm of a theme song, it would have been just like this! Welcome to the adventures of Ted Kord, alias the Blue Beetle, as he teams up with fellow superheroes Captain Atom, The Question, and Nightshade to battle that nefarious finagler of feelings, Doctor Spectro."
- A Sneak Peek at the next DC Animated Movie — "An advanced look at Injustice."
- DC Universe Movies Flashback — "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 and Batman: Hush"
- From the DC Vault — "Batman: The Animated Series – 'Two-Face, Part 1' and Batman: The Animated Series – 'Two-Face, Part 2'"