R-rated animated DC film 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two' gets Two-Faced in new trailer

Things aren’t so great for The Dark Knight in Part Two of Batman: The Long Halloween, DC Animation's adaptation of the 1997 comic by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. And now we’ve got a trailer to prove it.

As you can see below, the Holiday Killer is still on the loose, and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) is back voicing Bruce Wayne/Batman as things get more violent and more out of control. Things get so bad, in fact, that Part Two is rated R for some violence and bloody images (Part One only got a PG-13 rating).

Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy) is also back as Harvey Dent, though the trailer reveals that Dent — after he's horribly disfigured — embraces the duality of the psyche he's spent his whole life trying to suppress, and becomes the classic Batman villain, Two-Face.

Want to see for yourself? Check out the trailer here:

Video of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two | Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

A whole slew of Batman villains show up in Part Two as well. The voice cast features Naya Rivera (Glee) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, in one of her last roles before her death; Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Poison Ivy; Titus Welliver (Bosch, Deadwood) as Carmine Falcone; David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Dune, Ant-Man) as Calendar Man and The Penguin; Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as The Joker; Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain) as Scarecrow and Thomas Wayne; and John DiMaggio (Futurama) as the Mad Hatter.

Part Two will be out on Digital on July 27 and on Blu-ray Aug. 10. Fans will also be able to order a Blu-ray Combo Pack of Part One and Part Two in 4K Ultra HD some time in 2022.

Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Whether you get Part Two on Blu-ray or Digital, you’ll also get access to some additional special features: