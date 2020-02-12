Latest Stories

Aladdin
Tag: Movies
Wish granted! Disney reportedly developing Aladdin sequel
Mothra
Tag: Science
Mothra may not exist, but genetically engineered pest-limiting moths now do
TWD_1002_JD_0708_0172_RT
Tag: TV
The Walking Dead trailer teases Season 10 return: ‘The Whisperer war is upon us’
Callum Turner Fantastic Beasts
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Newt's brother back for Fantastic Beasts 3; Haunted High-Ons scares up series; more
Batman Smile Killer cover art
More info i
Credit: DC Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

DC probes Bruce Wayne's childhood in Batman: The Smile Killer: Get a first look

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 12, 2020

Smile, we've got some killer news: SYFY WIRE is exclusively announcing that writer Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer) and artist Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls) will be delving into Bruce Wayne's upbringing in Batman: The Smile Killer from DC's Black Label, the publisher's imprint for mature readers.

Serving as an epilogue one-shot to Joker: Killer Smile #3 (on sale next Wednesday, Feb. 19), the 32-page comic (out in May) focuses on little Bruce's love of The Mr. Smiles Show. What he didn't know is that "the show might have been watching him back!", according to the official solicit info.

"And not only was young Bruce watching, he was listening ... listening as Mr. Smiles spoke across the airwaves only to him."

Check out the exclusive cover art drawn by Sorrentino below:

Batman Smile Killer cover art

Credit: DC Comics

Described as "one last gut-punch" from Lemire and Sorrentino, The Smile Killer promises to flip "the mythos of the Batman on its head in the most devastating trick The Joker has ever devised!"  

Batman: The Smile Killer #1 goes on sale May 13 for $5.99 a pop.

Kaare Andrews (Spider-Man: Reign, Astonishing X-Men run) is illustrating the variant cover.

The Joker: Killer Smile miniseries revolves around Dr. Ben Arnell, a world-famous psychotherapist attempting to understand what makes Gotham's Clown Prince of crime tick.

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC
Tag: Jeff Lemire
Tag: Comics
Tag: Joker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker