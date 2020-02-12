DC probes Bruce Wayne's childhood in Batman: The Smile Killer: Get a first look

Smile, we've got some killer news: SYFY WIRE is exclusively announcing that writer Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer) and artist Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls) will be delving into Bruce Wayne's upbringing in Batman: The Smile Killer from DC's Black Label, the publisher's imprint for mature readers.

Serving as an epilogue one-shot to Joker: Killer Smile #3 (on sale next Wednesday, Feb. 19), the 32-page comic (out in May) focuses on little Bruce's love of The Mr. Smiles Show. What he didn't know is that "the show might have been watching him back!", according to the official solicit info.

"And not only was young Bruce watching, he was listening ... listening as Mr. Smiles spoke across the airwaves only to him."

Check out the exclusive cover art drawn by Sorrentino below:

Credit: DC Comics

Described as "one last gut-punch" from Lemire and Sorrentino, The Smile Killer promises to flip "the mythos of the Batman on its head in the most devastating trick The Joker has ever devised!"

Batman: The Smile Killer #1 goes on sale May 13 for $5.99 a pop.

Kaare Andrews (Spider-Man: Reign, Astonishing X-Men run) is illustrating the variant cover.

The Joker: Killer Smile miniseries revolves around Dr. Ben Arnell, a world-famous psychotherapist attempting to understand what makes Gotham's Clown Prince of crime tick.