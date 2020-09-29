'Batman Unburied' podcast to explore Bruce Wayne's psyche with David S. Goyer on Spotify

Those looking forward to The Batman will have another new, gritty Bruce Wayne story to dig into before heading back to Gotham on the big screen. David S. Goyer, story writer for Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and co-scripter of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is back on Batman — this time for a Spotify audio drama called Batman Unburied.

Just like The Dark Knight series, Goyer wrote the story for this podcast and will also executive produce. The exact nature of the plot is still a secret but Spotify, Warner Bros., and DC tease that it will "explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology." Surprise, surprise. Not like ol' Bruce has been all sunshine and rainbows lately anyways, so might as well go darker.

Just check out the cover art for the series:

Source: Spotify

This is the first step for the DC/Spotify partnership that was forged back in June.

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,” said Goyer. “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

Now, in terms of Batman and nightmares, Scarecrow might be the obvious villain of choice for the series, since his drug-based abilities involve scaring the cowl off of his super-victims. He's also a psychiatrist, which could play into the "unburied" aspect of the title. Maybe Bruce is in therapy?

Batman Unburied looks to hit Spotify in 2021.