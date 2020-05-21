Batman, UNO, toilet paper, a life-sized Xenomorph, and more exciting new toys

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Let's keep that shopping virtual, fellow toy lovers, and take a spin back into that online toy box with your resident, if not favorite, Toy Journalist. It may not be store-browsing time quite yet, but we're going to keep on bringing all of that awesome toy news directly to you.

If you're a regular reader of Important Toy News (I love you, you're my very best friend), you may remember last week's issue in which we played a little game. I'll remind you of the rules. I showed you a toy that was very expensive, and therefore all of the items we discussed thereafter would seem like very good ideas, right?

Well, let's take that game and amplify it by a billion because I have no idea how we're going to justify this one.

Credit: Hollywood Collectibles Group

BASICALLY A XENOMORTGAGE PAYMENT

From the original 1979 Alien film and based on the H.R. Giger design for the film, Hollywood Collectibles Group presents the life-size Big Chap statue.

Standing about 8 feet tall, Big Chap has been constructed from fiberglass and mixed media and stands atop an Alien-themed display base! Let me just type that one again in case you missed it the first time around: Eight. Feet. Tall.

Can you imagine this son of a nightmare looming over you in your house?! That's absolutely incredible!

This monster costs $7,999.99, ships late 2020, and can be preordered today. (Note that there's a $1,600 down payment due when you order said Alien creature, which is, like, one premium DeLorean figure.

Credit: Mattel

MASTERS OF THE UNOVERSE

Let's take a deep breath and scale down that price point, shall we? Like a lot... like all the way down to only $7.99. Saddle up your Battle Cat, mighty MOTU warriors.

It's Masters of the Universe UNO, and it's coming this summer directly from Mattel. I sort of love that Mattel pumps out UNO decks with the same fervor as let's say, Monopoly boards.

Little known toy fact: UNO was officially named the No. 1 Games Property back in 2018!

While there are licensed UNO decks for movies and TV shows alike, I love that UNO has Colorblind cards, Braille cards, UNO Flip, Dos, Waterproof UNO, and many more. And, yes, I too have the Simpsons quote running through my head about Raspberry Duff, Lady Duff, and Tartar Control Duff.

I got you, fam.

Credit: Kurt S. Adler Company

MERRY COVIDMAS

While not exactly a toy, the next item on our list to too delicious not to share. It's topical, it's sad, it's hilarious, it's heartbreaking... and it's a set of 2020 "Essential Items" Christmas resin-cast ornaments.

And yes, I used my own product here because I took a quick break from writing this article so I could preorder my own set. 2020 has been and continues to be a complete Dumpster Fire, and it's wild to think we're only in May. So, let's add a little humor to your holiday décor with this assortment of ornaments that look like hand sanitizer, a four-pack of toilet paper, and a toilet paper roll wrapped in red ribbon.

This 'Necessities' three-pack costs $24.99, ships September 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Takara Tomy

ARCEEN'T SHE LOVELY?

Transformers fans got an awesome treat this week. Transformers Masterpiece Edition Arcee is here and ready to fight Decepticons and Unicron!

With cartoon-inspired deco and the Takara-Tomy engineering, Arcee looks amazing with her pink finish. She transforms from a futuristic pink sports car to a robot and back again. With tons of articulation and loads of accessories, Arcee will be right at home with your third party "totally not Arcee" figures you know you have hiding amongst your shelves because there were no other versions of this character available.

This figure includes three different faces, three blasters, three blast effects, crusher, holster, character card, and instruction sheet. Masterpiece Arcee costs $149.99, ships December 2020, and can be preordered today.

Credit: McFarlane Toys

BATMCFARLANE

McFarlane Toys announced its deal to make DC Comics character action figures early last year, and ever since those figures came to market, it has been one stunning reveal after the next. And today, we are taking a look at the Batman: White Knight figure.

While we don't have any preordering information for it yet, I can say with confidence that I am so incredibly impressed. McFarlane Toys action figures have been in the $20 range for the past 20 years and have only gotten nicer looking.

Included in the wave alongside Batman: White Knight is The Joker and Azrael. Each comes with a stand and several accessories. We can expect to see them on the shelf (well... maybe the online shelf) summer 2020.

Credit: Super7

JAPAN'S BEEFIEST

Super7 just announced Wave 2 of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Ultimates figures! This toy line is so specific and niche, but such a wonderful love letter to wrestling.

I'm actually friends with the Super7 employee that pitched this line and took lead on it, and just the love in his eyes when discussing it is the purest and most beautiful thing that's ever happened in the world of toy manufacturing. Each 7-inch, super-articulated deluxe action figure comes straight from The Ring to you, accurately painted, detailed, and featuring a variety of awesome interchangeable parts and accessories!

Figures in this wave include wrestler Bushi, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Evil. They will ship in second quarter 2021, and you can purchase the whole wave for $179.99, or each figure one at a time for $44.99.

Credit: Funko

SOMETHINGS FUNKO IN HERE

We're nearing the end, my toy loving friends, but I couldn't wrap here without giving you details on a Funko Pop! Sale. Right now at Entertainment Earth, you can get a whole bunch of your favorite characters in Funko Pop! form during its Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off sale.

Inspired by popular movies, TV shows, and pop culture, there's a ton of cool stuff out of Star Wars, Avengers, Dragon Ball Z, Game of Thrones, Disney, and many more. Order now and save, because this sale won't last long. Sale ends June 2! Also happening right now in the world of Funko is an amazing (and early) celebration of Halloween and spooky movies called Funkoween!

This sale is happening through May 22, where you can not only snag you favorite horror Pop!s, but you can check out your favorite Marvel characters decked out like zombies. Celebrate the apocalypse (and the quarantine) in toy style by scooping up some of your favorite characters to hang out on your desk while you work from home.