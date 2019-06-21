WIRE Buzz: Batman gets a Walk of Fame star; Black Widow recruits Ray Winstone; more

Batman's going from the streets of Gotham to the sidewalks of Hollywood.

The Dark Knight was named as an upcoming recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, per Variety. That means that in 2020, Bruce Wayne's alter ego will be joined by the likes of Mahershala Ali, Chris Hemsworth, and Octavia Spencer in receiving this distinguished honor.

"This year’s choices were particularly unique," said selection committee chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona, per the outlet. "We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood. Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories."

Obviously, that now includes fictional characters who dress up like bats and fight crime. Granted, over the past 80 years, Bob Kane and Bill Finger's creation has appeared in comic books, novels, films, and TV shows, so he certainly as deserving of a star as anyone — even if he is fictional.

Next up, Ray Winstone has joined the MCU.

The actor, known for his role as Mr. French in The Departed, has signed onto the cast of Black Widow, according to Variety. The prequel film will explore the origins of The Avengers' founding member.

Production for the film, directed by Cate Shortland, is currently underway in London. Much like the plot of the film itself, there's no information as to what role Winstone will be playing.

The actor will be seen in the upcoming feature adaptation of Cats, which opens in theaters Dec. 20.

Finally, Into the Dark has released the trailer for its upcoming July installment.

The Blumhouse TV anthology series drops a film once every four weeks, which happens to correspond with that month's particular holiday. For their next feature, "Culture Shock," it takes a look at immigration, riffing on the Fourth of July.

Video of Into the Dark: Culture Shock - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

When a young Mexican woman, played by Martha Higareda, risks everything to cross the border into the U.S. with her infant child, she soon wakes up in a pastel-saturated rendering of a suburban American nightmare. Richard Cabral, Barbara Crampton, and Creed Bratton also co-star.

The episode is co-written and directed by Mexican horror sensation Gigi Saul Guerrero. It will premiere on Hulu, conveniently enough, this Fourth of July.