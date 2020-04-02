Battleships: MCU Edition

Courtney: Tony and Pep are the ship that leads the fleet of all other MCU ships. They are forever, they are strong, and they are necessary. If for no other reason than Pep (and Peter) is the only person who can actually tolerate Tony and put him in the place he deserves. NOW IS IT WITHOUT FLAW? No. She’s literally his manbabysitter and he pitted her against other women, calling them "trash" which like, HEY, Leslie Bibb is not your enemy, Pepper!

Cher: I'm... not into this pairing. Tony was terrible during the first few movies and why Pepper stuck around and put up with his narcissist, immature ass makes ZERO sense to me. He didn't bring out the best in her — let's not forget her slut-shaming and jealous streak, which I AM AWARE are the writers' faults but still. And, to me, there’s no reason for her to want to date someone like him other than it being canon. She’s basically a glorified babysitter and pseudo-mom to him because our guy definitely has more than just daddy issues. Also, Pepper isn't really a character I root for, which may be peppered (get it?) by my opinion of Her Royal Goopness. I will admit, Tony redeems himself at the end, but it shouldn't take half the universe's population being wiped out and actually dying to be a better man.

Preeti: I’m pretty neutral about this ship, mostly because neither character is my favorite and Gwyneth has sort of been phoning it in over the last few movies. I love the first Iron Man movie to this day, and I love the first Avengers movie, but in the battle of Cap vs Tony, I was always Team Cap and so for Tony/Pepper… sure? Fine? I guess I wish them all the best. … I did cry a lot at their final scene together, but I'm a baby. Don't trust me.

Courtney: I think we can all agree Howard is the superior Stark. And he totally would have hit on Pepper, but then learned a valuable lesson because episodic television works better lesson-wise. Also, Tony never learned a lesson he couldn't unlearn in the next scene.

Cher: I would 1000% have been into Pepper traveling to the past as part of the time-heist, meeting Howard, then getting it on with him. Someone write me THAT fanfic.