Battleships: X-Men edition

Clare: Cherik as a ship has been around ever since we learned that Professor X and Magneto used to be best buds but had a tragic falling out over their differing views on mutant politics (1982’s Uncanny X-Men #161, true believers). The original X-Men films play into this — who can forget Erik’s “Oh, Charles, have you come to rescue me?” — but it’s X-Men: First Class that made the ship explode, what with them now being played by younger, hotter actors.

Steph: I believe I might be here for this ship because it combines some of my favorite romance tropes. Charles and Erik have their own version of friends to enemies to frenemies to maybe they could make out at any given moment, going on. It’s problematic, I know, but I love mess and that’s their relationship. Actually, it’s most of the relationships on this list. I think all of the drama between these two could be solved if they took a couples' trip to some quaint B&B in the woods or maybe in the desert? I don’t know, but it just has to be a B&B that's known locally to mend relationships and breathe new life into them. Whatever needs to stop Charles and Magneto from bringing any new young mutants into their child soldier wars.

Sara: The thing that makes me feel like this relationship is good is that no matter how messed up it gets is that it’s still the least possible problematic any of their respective relationships have ever been. Xavier manipulates all of his exes, Magneto’s exes are deceased. Not great. I’ve been reading X-Men comics for a long time, and between these two guys, their relationships are hecking bad across the board. Both Stewart/McKellen and McAvoy/Fassbender have wild levels of chemistry with each other and literally no other character in the films. It! Was! Meant! To! Be!

Clare: I’m a sucker for a complex, nuanced, and decades-long ship like this (ask me my thoughts on Spock and Kirk sometime and then stand back). It’s especially tasty when they know they can’t be together because their political worldviews will never allow them to coexist… and also because Charles is suuuuuuuuch a jerk. Honestly, the ideal Cherik fic to me is kind of the same as the ideal non-shippy Cherik comic. Despite being enemies, they have to work together for some reason, rekindle their affection for one another, and then Charles is like “Erik, do you think we could ever… again…” and Erik is like “it’s tempting, but your politics still suuuuuck” and then he floats away.