Battlestar Galactica composer drops live BSG album, featuring 'Watchtower' with Katee Sackhoff

Composer Bear McCreary started off his songwriting career working on Battlestar Galactica, and while he’s since gone on to compose for other shows including Outlander, The Walking Dead, and, most recently, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, his work on BSG remains close to his heart.

It's been over a decade since the show first aired, but McCreary — who has previously talked about his BSG time on SYFY WIRE’s Battlestar Galacticast podcast — is revisiting the soundtrack by releasing live versions of 13 its songs. In an interview with iO9, McCreary shares how the album — So Say We All: Battlestar Galactica Live — came to be, and what it was like having Katee Sackhoff come on stage to play “All Along The Watchtower.”

The origins for So Say We All started back during Season 2 of BSG, when McCreary started doing live concerts for each season’s soundtrack release. “Every year we would get together and play the score, and the concerts just got bigger and bigger,” McCreary told iO9. “By the end of the run, in 2009 and 2010, we were doing really large shows that felt like giant rock concerts.”

McCreary had a blast with the live concerts, but decided to focus on composing for film and television rather than taking his BSG show on the road. He still has the recordings from those live performances from a decade ago, however, and he wanted to share them with the world.

So Say We All: Battlestar Galactica Live is a fulfillment of that dream, and BSG fans now have the chance to listen to live versions of their favorite tracks. The “All Along the Watchtower” rendition even includes Starbuck herself, Katee Sackhoff. In a video of the song here, you can see Sackhoff sitting at the piano with McCreary, recreating a scene from Season 4 when Starbuck (spoiler!) plays the tune that makes the OG cylons take notice. You can check out that scene below:

Video of Battlestar Galactica | Starbuck’s Song

Curious about what other songs made it to the album? Check out the full tracklist:

1. A Distant Sadness

2. Prelude To War

3. Baltar’s Dream

4. Roslin and Adama

5. Apocalypse

6. Fight Night

7. Something Dark Is Coming

8. Wander My Friends

9. Lords Of Kobol

10. Storming New Caprica

11. Heeding The Call

12. All Along The Watchtower

13. Colonial Anthem / Black Market

So Say We All: Battlestar Galactica Live will be available on June 4 at McCreary’s Sparks & Shadows website as well as via most streaming services. All episodes of Battlestar Galactica are now streaming on Peacock.