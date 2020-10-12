Battlestar Galactica cast share their favorite scenes, which still turn on the waterworks

The Battlestar Galactica finale may have aired over a decade ago, but there are scenes that still bring tears to the actors’ eyes. What scenes exactly? One of two BSG reunion videos released today provides the answer.

As part of SYFY’s Battlestar Galactica marathon this April, Tricia Helfer (Number Six) interviewed fellow co-stars Edward James Olmos (Admiral Adama), Katee Sackhoff (Starbuck), Jamie Bamber (Apollo), James Callis (Gaius Baltar), Michael Trucco (Samuel Anders), Luciana Carro (Kat), Rekha Sharma (Tory Foster), Kandyse McClure (Dualla), Tahmoh Penikett (Helo), and Leah Cairns (Racetrack). While part of these interviews aired in April, today’s video has some additional footage of Helfer talking to the cast about their favorite scenes.

One of Olmos’ most memorable moments, for example, was when (Spoiler!) Mary McDonnell’s character, President Laura Roslin, passes away. “To this day, when I talk about it, I tear up,” he said to Helfer. “We shot it three times, and the reason we had to shoot it three times was because every time that I did the scene with her, when I started crying, she wept…we couldn’t have that on-screen because she was dead. And then we finally got the take, and it was 3:00 in the morning, and that was the last shot we did together in the whole series.”

Interested in checking out the video, including clips from the scene Olmos described above? You can check it out here:

Video of The Big Frakkin’ Battlestar Galactica Reunion Pt. 2 | SYFY WIRE REWIND

The other actors shared their favorite episodes from the show, as well: Bamber’s favorite was “The Captain’s Hand,” where his character, Apollo, becomes the captain of his own starship; and Callis’ most memorable was “Taking a Break From All Your Worries,” in part because of all the torture ideas he protected his character Gaius Baltar from enduring.

Sackhoff and Sharma also recalled how much they learned from veteran actors Olmos and McConnell on set. “It was a life-changing moment for me, honestly,” Sharma said when recalling her first day acting with McConnell. “When we were done, she said, ‘God, you’re so good.’ And at the end of the day, I went back to my trailer and cried tears of joy because I didn’t know I could be so happy working in television.”

Sackhoff also recounted how Olmos taught her to become a better actor. “I was joking around on set one day,” Sackhoff recalls. “Eddie pulled me aside, and he said, ‘Why do you do that? Why are you always joking around, why do you not take your job seriously?’ He said, ‘You’re very good at faking it but I think if you actually tried, you’d be really great.’” Sackhoff was at first mortified that Olmos had seen through her, but she took his advice to heart and in the next scene, truly felt what Starbuck was going through. “For the first time in my career, I was finally acting,” she said.

The entire series of Battlestar Galactica, where Sackhoff and the rest of the cast act their socks off, is available on Peacock. You can check out our other reunion video here.