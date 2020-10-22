Battlestar Galactica movie blasts off again with Simon Kinberg as writer and producer

After years in development, a Battlestar Galactica feature film adaptation is moving ahead with a high-powered writer and producer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simon Kinberg — best known for his years with Fox's X-Men franchise — has joined the project to script and produce a big-screen version of the iconic sci-fi franchise.

A film adaptation of Battlestar has been discussed for more than a decade, ever since the franchise was reinvigorated by Ronald D. Moore's updated take in the form of a Hugo-, Emmy-, and Peabody Award-winning SYFY original series that ran from 2004-2009 and spawned the spinoffs Caprica and Blood and Chrome.

Over the years everyone from Bryan Singer to Francis Lawrence has been attached to the project, and now Kinberg — whose projects outside of X-Men have included hits like The Martian and the new The Twilight Zone series — is hoping to be the man who finally makes it happen. No story details have been disclosed at this point, but THR's report notes that Kinberg is expected to work "from the ground up."

"Battlestar Galactica is one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn't be more excited about bringing something new to the franchise, while honoring what's made it so iconic and enduring," Kinberg said in a statement, per THR. "I'm so grateful that Dylan and my partners at Universal have trusted me with this incredible universe."

In the years immediately followed the franchise's renewed TV success, it looked like Kinberg's old X-Men cohort Singer was going to be the person helming a Battlestar movie, but the project never gathered enough steam to move forward. Universal Pictures never really stopped trying, though, and as recently as 2018, screenwriter Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider's Web) was tapped to write a new draft for Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and director Francis Lawrence; they have all since departed the project.

Now Kinberg, who's preparing to release his new spy comedy The 355, is onboard, and bringing his considerable producer clout to the project alongside longtime Battlestar development devotee Dylan Clark.

Kinberg joining the project is a promising next step for a Battlestar movie, but it's worth noting that the big-screen version is not the only new Battlestar project on the horizon. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and Assassin's Creed writer Michael Lesslie are also at work on a new series adaptation of the franchise for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. That project is also still moving forward, which means that the next handful of years could be a boom time for new stories in the Battlestar universe, provided both big and small screen versions keep their momentum.