Battlestar Galacticast bonus! A special table read of '33'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time for a very special bonus episode!

What happens when Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer get Edward James Olmos (Admiral Adama), James Callis (Gaius Baltar), Jamie Bamber (Lee Adama), Katee Sackhoff (Kara Thrace), Michael Trucco (Samuel T. Anders), Rekha Sharma (Tory Foster), Bodhi Olmos (Hot Dog), Kerry Norton (Layne Ishay) and more into one (beforetimes) room? An old BSG script is read out loud, and there is much merriment.

Relive all the thrills and chills of BSG's pilot episode "33" from the comfort of Tricia's den. Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.