Latest Stories

The Matrix Animal Crossing
Tag: Fangrrls
Animal Crossing Chronicles: Scenes in genre
Haley Joel Osment on What We Do in the Shadows
Tag: TV
WTF Moments: Benedict Wong scatting Haley Joel Osment into a zombie on What We Do In The Shadows
Tessa Thompson Westworld
Tag: TV
Tessa Thompson unpacks her big 'Terminator' moment and that fiery Westworld ending
Resident Evil 2 Leon
Tag: TV
Paul Haddad, original voice of Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy, dies at 56
Battlestar Galactica 33
More info i
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast bonus! A special table read of '33'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 20, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time for a very special bonus episode!

What happens when Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer get Edward James Olmos (Admiral Adama), James Callis (Gaius Baltar), Jamie Bamber (Lee Adama), Katee Sackhoff (Kara Thrace), Michael Trucco (Samuel T. Anders), Rekha Sharma (Tory Foster), Bodhi Olmos (Hot Dog), Kerry Norton (Layne Ishay) and more into one (beforetimes) room? An old BSG script is read out loud, and there is much merriment.

Relive all the thrills and chills of BSG's pilot episode "33" from the comfort of Tricia's den. Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker