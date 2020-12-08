Battlestar Galacticast bonus: Making music with composer Bear McCreary

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk the Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

In this bonus episode of Battlestar Galacticast, Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer talk with composer extraordinaire Bear McCreary (who you can sort of see in the photo above as 'Guest at Bar' in the Season 4 episode "Deadlock") about getting his big break on BSG. Bear's other score credits include Outlander, The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well as the feature films Freaky, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the Happy Death Day duo.

Spoiler Alert for Season 4 and beyond! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Click here to listen on Amazon Music.