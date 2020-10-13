Battlestar Galacticast Bonus: Revisiting 'The Face of the Enemy'

Presenters
Oct 13, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!
The Face of the Enemy is a webisode series that aired on Sci-Fi Channel's official site during the midseason break of Battlestar Galactica Season 4. The episodes focus on Felix Gaeta, two Number Eights, and others who are stranded on a Raptor, where the passengers are mysteriously dying one by one. In this bonus episode of Battlestar Galacticast, Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer break it down.
Spoiler Alert for Season 4 and beyond! Listen below.
