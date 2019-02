Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast!

In this episode, Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin look back on Battlestar Galactica Season 1, Episode 7: "Six Degrees of Separation." And they're joined by No More Mr. Nice Gaius himself, James Callis.

