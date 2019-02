Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast!

In this episode, Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin look back on Battlestar Galactica Season 1, Episode 8: "Flesh and Bone." That's the one in which Starbuck is in charge of interrogating a captured Cylon who claims he's planted a nuclear bomb somewhere in the Fleet. And more!

Listen below!

