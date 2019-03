Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast!

The race is on for an asteroid made of tylium as Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin revisit Season 1, Episode 10, "The Hand of God." Also, President Roslin is hallucinating, Starbuck is rattled ... and what's the deal with all these journalists in the fleet, anyway?

